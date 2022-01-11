Venice, Piazza San Marco transformed (again) into a set: the Ripley series is shot

Irish actor Andrew Scott who plays Tom Ripley (photo Marco Sabadin / Vision)

He wanders in the shadow of the Procuratie in Piazza San Marco, his face covered by a wide-brimmed hat from other times. From afar, it could be mistaken for one of the one hundred extras who populated Piazza San Marco on Tuesday, all in clothes dusted off by the fashion of the sixties. But, when he looks up, the dark brown eyes are the same as Moriarty, the arch enemy of Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Irish actor Andrew Scott, who landed in Venice to take on the role of Tom Ripley, in the crime series remake of the 1999 film directed by Anthony Minghella. If in The Talent of Mr. Ripley Tom was played by Hollywood star Matt Damon, flanked by none other than Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow, in the series the faces change. As Dickie Greenleaf we find Johnny Flinn, while in those of Marge Sherwood Dakota Fanning, not least the appearance in the Netflix series The Alienist.





The extras with masks busy rehearsing the shooting (photo Sabbadin / Vision)

Back to the 60s Walking in Piazza San Marco on Tuesday, from the early hours of the morning, we were immersed in a sixties atmosphere: a hundred extras (some with a dog on a leash) crossed it between takes, wearing woolen skirts and heavy coats. Masks were worn during rehearsals, removed only at the time of the take. Then, thick sheets covered the arches of the Florian café, where other scenes were shot away from the eyes of onlookers and passers-by.

The plot still top secret The plot, according to rumors, should be based on all novels in the Patricia Highsmith series, starring precisely Tom Ripley, who moves from New York in the 1960s to Italy to convince the son of a wealthy businessman, who hired him, to return home. But Tom begins a life of deception, fraud, murder, which will lead him to steal Dickie’s identity.. Previously, Ripley’s story was covered in several films since the 1960s, such as Murder in Full Sun, with French actor Alain Delon, then other film adaptations have seen from Dennis Hopper to John Malkovich as Tom Ripley.

A month of filming in the Lagoon The crew will stay in the Lagoon for a month, directed by Steven Zaillian: le locations are the most varied, even if they are concentrated in the interiors of buildings. You pass from the Nomboli area to San Polo to Campo San Maurizio, San Samuele, Accademia, Ca ‘Widmann. Then, between the end of January and the beginning of February, the scenes should concentrate to the Danieli hotel and 3 are scheduled to shoot on canal Grande, also involving an Actv vaporetto as a stage vehicle. Finally, the series will also cross the Frari area up to the Santa Lucia station. The troupe is touring Italy: before Venice it was chosen Naples, in October, to film some scenes in the Sanit district.

First production of 2022 Ripley the first production to inaugurate the 2022 Venetian cinema, after Mission Impossible at the end of 2020 (Tom Cruise’s chases are unforgettable jumping from one taxi to another), the fiction Do not leave me with Vittoria Puccini in these days broadcast on Rai1 and My Policeman starring a very chased Harry Styles.