Venice, Ridley Scott receives the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker – Ultima Ora award

(ANSA) – VENICE, 09 AUG – La Biennale di Venezia and Cartier announce that the British director Ridley Scott (The Gladiator, Blade Runner, Alien) has been awarded the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker award at the 78th International Art Exhibition Cinematografica (1-11 September 2021), dedicated to a personality who has marked contemporary cinema in a particularly original way. Delivery on Friday 10 September in the Sala Grande (Palazzo del Cinema) at 9.15pm, before the Out of Competition screening of his new film, The Last Duel, with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck. The Last Duel is a tale of betrayal and revenge that shows the brutality of the 14th century in France, produced by 20th Century Studios. “The personal approach to genre cinema, able to reconcile the needs of the show, the expectations of the general public and the demands of critics, is the element that most characterizes Ridley Scott’s cinema”, underlines the director of the Festival Alberto Barbera. Even if he had directed just one film, the English director would still have rightfully entered the Olympus of the great filmmakers of contemporary cinema thanks to Blade Runner, the film that has most influenced modern science fiction by making school in the decades to come “.



In an amazing and prolific career, “which has just under thirty titles made with an impressive frequency – he continued – Scott has shown that he can naturally cross the most disparate genres, grafting new lifeblood into each of them”, Barbera emphasizes. , citing among the “indisputable merits” of the director, “the extraordinary visual talent and pictorial taste he showed, at the service of the creation of sumptuous baroque and graphically majestic images, accompanied by a rare and precious skill in directing the actors” . (HANDLE).

