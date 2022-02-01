Venice, the competition for Jean-Pierre Nsame burned out

“Nsame is one of the most prolific forwards in Swiss football history.

After joining Young Boys in July 2017, the 28-year-old led the Bern club to four consecutive Swiss Super League titles from the 2017/18 season to the 2020/21 season – breaking Basel’s dominance in the meantime – and a Swiss Cup in the season 2019/20, scoring 89 goals in 140 league and cup games. He has distinguished himself as the top scorer in the Super League in the past two seasons, also setting an all-time Swiss league record, with a total of 32 goals in 32 games, in 2019/20.

Last season, Nsame also helped Young Boys reach the UEFA Europa League round of 16, scoring six goals in nine games, including qualification. In total, he has scored nine goals in 33 appearances in UEFA competition for Young Boys.

Before joining Young Boys, Nsame spent a season at Servette and was the top scorer in the Challenge League, the Swiss second division, with 23 goals in 31 games.

He began his career in France, at Angers SCO, with 26 appearances between Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 in three seasons, plus two loans to Carquefou and Amiens in the Championnat National, the third French league.

Nsame recently returned to training at full capacity, after a rupture in his right Achilles tendon forced him to rest for the entire first half of the 2021/22 season.

Internationally, Nsame has a strong presence with Cameroon in a 2018 World Cup qualifier match against Nigeria in September 2017.

Welcome, Jean-Pierre “.