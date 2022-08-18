News

Venice: the surfers of the Grand Canal who unleashed the wrath of the city’s mayor

Photo of Zach Zach40 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

Gondolas, water taxis and ferries sail on the Grand Canal in Venice in 2020

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Water sports are prohibited on the Grand Canal in Venice.

Two surfers filmed sailing at full speed on the busiest canal in Venice unleashed the wrath of the mayor of the Italian city

Videos of two people foil surfing between boats and water buses on the Grand Canal sparked outrage when shared online.

The mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, offered a free dinner to anyone who identified the pair and called for punishment for them.

Local media report that after that the two people were located and fined.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach40 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

US announces negotiations for an economic pact with Taiwan in full tension with China | International

7 mins ago

Man Wanted in Puerto Rico Arrested in Colombia for $7 Million Laundering

18 mins ago

The countries of the European Union that try to close their doors to Russian tourists

51 mins ago

Former FBI agent charged in case against Wanda Vázquez asks for additional time to post $50,000 bail

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button