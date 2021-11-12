Venice, the teacher against the tops: «They showed up wearing bra. It’s a problem of health and decorum “

The protest staged by the students (Instagram photo)







Professor Ponticelli, what happened to the lesson?

“One day, a student wasn’t wearing a top, it was just a bra: I told her to go back to the locker room and then she came to class normally. The next lesson, there were five, six girls who showed up like that, defiantly. I told them that we are in a school environment, to put on t-shirts, it’s also a matter of health and hygiene: let’s ventilate the gym for Covid, it’s cold ».

Did he tell them to cover up because they would distract the kids?

“No I did not. This morning (Thursday, ed) I came down from the clouds, finding myself in front of those billboards. My anger is that they have said things that I have not done. I hope everything comes back soon and to talk to my students. They are fifteen years old, they must be listened to and understood ».

But he invited them to cover up.

“I’m a mom, it’s like telling my children. Instead the girls got up, a little angry that they had lost this challenge and covered up. I ask all my students to wear suitable clothing, I have nothing to say if you arrive in shorts or short sleeves ».

What was it like to teach during the protest?

«I received messages of solidarity from teachers, students, ex-students. In class this morning (Thursday, ed), they asked me to talk about it, it was a peaceful lesson. Perhaps those girls have found an opportunity to be heard, to give voice to this way of showing off your body. But speaking with my colleagues, they too call for appropriate clothing ».