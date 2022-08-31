Venice, traffic jam on the red carpet

Once again, the Venice Film Festival has managed to bring together in its official section some of the Hollywood films that already sound like favorites for the Oscars. In fact, in recent years two American films have won both the Golden Lion and the Oscar for best film, the shape of water (Guillermo del Toro, 2017) and Nomadland (Chloé Zhao, 2020), and two others received important statuettes after winning Venice, Rome (Alfonso Cuaron, 2018) and joker (Todd Phillips, 2019). In addition, Jane Campion was recognized last year as best director for the power of the dog at both the Lido and the Dolby Theatre.

The festival, therefore, has become the great showcase for Hollywood, something in which it overtook a Cannes long ago weighed down by its refusal to release films on streaming platforms. streaming. In fact, it is Netflix who serves the opening film today: Background noisethe adaptation of the novel by Don Delillo that he has directed Noah Baumbach (story of a marriage) with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig starring. In addition, Reed Hastings’ company will also present in the official section Blondethe expected biopic about Marilyn Monroe in which Ana de Armas gives life to the blonde temptation under the orders of Andrew Dominic (The assassination of Jasse James by the cowardly Robert Ford, Kill them softly), which has adapted the homonymous book by Joyce Carol Oates.

Other great bets of the cinema mecca that will fight for the Golden Lion are Tarof Todd Field (In the room, intimate secrets), in which Cate Blanchet plays a world-renowned conductor and composer; The Whalefrom the always controversial Darren Aronofsky (Mother!, Black Swan), in which an obese Brendan Fraser tries to reconcile with his daughter; Y Bones and Allfrom Italian Luca GuadagninoThat after Call Me by Your Name (2017) works again with Timotheé Chalamet in the adaptation of a novel by Camille DeAngelis about two young cannibals.

The Whale by Darren Aronofsky



But the stars of the seventh art that will parade down the red carpet do not end here. Three British productions in the official section are loaded with them: The Sonsecond film of Florian Zeller after El padre (2020), features Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby in the lead roles of an intense family drama; The Eternal Daughtera new work by the prestigious director Joanna Hog behind the impressive diptych The Souvenirarrives with the absolute leading role of Tilda Swinton, and Banshees by Inisherinin which Martin McDonagh (Three billboards outside) uses Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell to narrate the end of the friendship between two friends on a remote Irish island.

Out of competition appears Do not worry honeya thriller psychological film directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pough and musician Harry Styles, two of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars.

Bad year for Spanish cinema

On this occasion, no Spanish film appears in an official section in which it will be Penelope Cruz as the protagonist of L’immesittà, a film by the Italian Emanuele Crialese. The actress from Madrid repeats in the Orizzonti section with in the marginsactor’s directorial debut Juan Diego Bottowhile your partner Javier Bardem presents the short film out of competition look at me, by Sally Potter, which has in the cast the comedian Chris Rock, victim of the slap inflicted by Will Smith at the last Oscar gala. Also, Lola Duenas will also be in Orizzonti (whose jury will be chaired by Isabel Coixett) by the hand of the Portuguese director Sérgio Tréfaut in The Bride. Finally, Rodrigo Sorogoyen will be part of the official jury.

Penelope Cruz in ‘L’immensita’, by Emanuele Crialese



Instead, there will be Latin American cinema in the fight for the Golden Lion. Also distributed by Netflix, the Mexican Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu will present Bardo (or false chronicle of a few truths), his most personal project, in which Daniel Giménez Cacho plays a highly prestigious Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns to his country in the hope of coming face to face with his identity. While, in Argentina 1985 Santiago Miter recruit Ricardo Darín to tell the story of the prosecutors who brought the commanders of the military dictatorship to trial for crimes against humanity.

We will have to be very attentive also in the official section to the film a couplefrom the legendary documentary filmmaker Frederick Wisemann, which covers the correspondence between Tolstoy and his wife in 65 minutes; Already Khers Nistnew work of jafar panahirecently jailed for supporting protests against the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Of the 23 films competing for the Golden Lion, five are directed by women: the aforementioned The Eternal Daughterby Joanna Hogg; Saint Omerthe fiction debut of the French documentary filmmaker Alice Diop; Chiarawith which the Italian Susanna Nicchiarelli returns to the Biennale after Miss Marx (2020), the documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodset of the american Laura Poitras (citizenfour), about the artist and activist Nan Goldin, and The children of autresfrom the French director Rebecca Zlotowski.

Beyond the official section

In any case, Venice is not exhausted in its official section and in other sections suggestive works by some of the great names in auteur cinema appear. They include films like Call of Godthe posthumous film by the South Korean Kim Ki Duk -died from coronavirus in 2020-, or When the Waves Are Goneanother monumental drama about the darkest corners of Philippine society from Lava Diaz.

Also appearing on the schedule are two outsiders of Hollywood as the fireproof paul schraderwhich premieres master gardener alongside performers Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver and receives an honorary award, and veteran Walter Hillwhich returns with a western starring Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe, dead for a dollar. In addition, the Argentine director Lucrezia Martel presents the short film Maid.

Master Gardener by Paul Schrader



In the documentaries section there are three names that are difficult to give up: the Italian Gianfranco Rossiwhat in In Viaggo follows in the footsteps of Pope Francis, the Ukrainian Sergei Loznitsawhat in The kyiv Trial continues to delve into the terrors of World War II, and the American Oliver Stonewhat in Nuclear advocates nuclear energy as a solution to climate change. Finally, the two provocative Danish directors Lars Von Trier Y Nicolas Winding Refn dominate the selection of telefictions with Riget Exodus Y Copenhagen Cowboyrespectively.

