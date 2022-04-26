Venom 3, a new Ghostbuster and a George Foreman biopic, among Sony announcements

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Rothman welcomed the writers/producers Phil Lord Y Chris Miller to showcase his Sony Pictures Animation work-in-progress, including storyboards, from the first 15 minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versethe long-awaited first chapter of a two-part sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2018, which pushed the boundaries of animation and garnered an Oscar for Best Animation for its efforts.

Once again, the voice is carried out by Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, a teenage Spider-Man who is transported to another universe, where he comes into contact with Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, voiced by oscar isaac. Miles Morales will also reteam with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen (hailee steinfeld), as well as a new roster of Spider characters including Spider-Woman/Jessica Drew, voiced by Issa Rae.

The clip begins in Gwen Stacy’s dimension, with Gwen and her father, the police chief, when she receives a call. Gwen follows and runs into the Vulture. O’Hara’s Spider-Man and Spider-woman/Jessica Drew are introduced from another dimension. At the scene, Gwen’s father arrives and attempts to arrest her for Peter Parker’s murder, and she removes her mask and reveals her identity. Next, we cut to the world of Miles Morales, who introduces Miles at a parent-teacher conference at his school.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers Y Justin K Thompson They are directing the sequel from a script by Lord, Miller and David Callaham. The film was scheduled to be released on October 7, 2022, but the studio announced last week that it was delaying the theatrical release to June 2, 2023. Spider-Man: Behind the Spider-Verse is the name of the second of the sequels, which is scheduled for release on March 29, 2024.

Rothman wasn’t the only one touting Sony’s commitment to film. “I have spoken about Sony’s commitment to protect the exclusive cinematic window. The last time I was here, I said it would prosper and it did and we did it together,” said the president of Sony Motion Pictures, John Greenstein.

Bullet Train

Greenstein welcomed the “visionary director” who directed Bullet Train, David Leitch. Going onstage, she said that he and his producing partner Kelly McCormick they set themselves lofty goals to do something “incredibly original, something that would bring people back to the movies. “I think we did that.”

Leitch’s film, due out July 29, is described as a hilarious and wacky action thriller with Brad Pitt leading a cast of eclectic and diverse assassins, all with connected yet contradictory goals, against the backdrop of a non-stop journey through modernity in one day in Japan. He is a Pitt “like you’ve never seen him before,” praised Leitch. And the footage backed up that claim with Pitt walking the streets of Tokyo as he talks to the character on the phone. Sandra Bullock while she details her mission: retrieve a briefcase with a train decal on it.

Meanwhile on the train Aaron Taylor Johnson Y Brian Tyree Henry wait with Logan Lerman after rescuing him from a kidnapping. After the latter wakes up, the two assassins offer a gory summary of the 17 people they had to kill to free him. That energetic sequence debuted to applause and laughter as did the full 10-minute footage that ended with the explosive fight scene from bad bunny with Pitt.

The Woman King

Sony’s presentation also shed light on the anticipated The Woman King from the TriStar Pictures label. Division Leader, nicole browntook the stage to remember the brief history of when Viola Davis came to his office to present the story of “all-female badass warriors.” Brown said she couldn’t believe it was true. “They were real-life Amazons,” she explained. “A real world Black Panther.”

Brown then welcomed to the stage The Woman King director, Gina Prince-Bythewood. The filmmaker, who said she was “unbelievably cool” to attend her first CinemaCon, praised her star as someone every director wants to work with. Combining the material with a sought after star allowed Prince-Bythewood to “touch greatness”.

“She is everything we all think she is,” Prince-Bythewood said of Davis. “She kicks butt in the movie.”

To honor his contributions, Prince-Bythewood revealed that it would present Davis with an inaugural Trailblazer Award, noting that the trophy will now be presented at CinemaCon each year to come. The bar was set high when Davis was greeted onstage with a standing ovation.

“The five words I don’t want to take to my grave would be that I wasn’t brave enough. I did not risk jumping through a glass plate to risk discomfort, failure, exposure,” Davis said to kick off his acceptance speech. She then credited the late legend Cicely Tyson with inspiring her career choice when she first saw her at age 9. “The transformative and radical power that believing in something bigger than even my world gave me. It landed and landed on me. I landed and landed on a generation of artists and I wanted to do that with my work. As an actor, I wanted to play characters that had never been seen before in a body that looked like mine.”

Davis said that when The Woman King got in his way, he believed it was “divine intervention”. She called the film her “magnificent work”, the same for her director. “I felt like it was the absolute conduit with introducing a whole new area of ​​storytelling to the world.” She then presented an exclusive clip reel of never-before-seen footage showcasing fierce action sequences.

Scheduled for release on September 16, the film centers on an untold story inspired by true events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. From a story by Maria Bello with a screenplay by Dana Stevens and Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King features Davis alongside Whicho Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, and John Boyega.

Where the Crawdads Sing

Reese witherspoon appeared on the big screen via video message to introduce Where the Crawdads Sing. Scheduled for release on July 15, the film is based on the best-selling novel and tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who was raised to adulthood in the dangerous swamps of North Carolina. “It’s a beautiful movie,” praised Witherspoon. “Everyone has worked so hard to bring this to life. … Magnificent scenery and magnificent acting, beautifully told.”

Biopic George Foreman

Sony ended its presentation with images from the upcoming biopic of George Tillmann on george foreman. The real Foreman made a special appearance via video, and Rothman gave him the final words of the evening. “It took me a long time to get ready to tell my story on the big screen. But I felt confident in Tilman’s hands,” Foreman. “When you get knocked down you get back up, both in life and in the ring. Have fun in Vegas, not too much, and God bless you all.”

Hollywood studios and movie operators met this week in Las Vegas to CinemaCon, the annual convention organized by the National Association of Theater Owners. This year is especially crucial for exhibitors trying to get out of the ravages of the COVID-19 crisis and compete with streamers.