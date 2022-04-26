Venom 3 and a new Ghostbusters movie are in the works, confirms Sony Pictures

sony pictures has confirmed Venom 3 and a new installment of the saga ghostbustersyes This is how the Screen Rant medium picks it up after echoing the future plans of Sony’s film division since the CinemaCon which is being held these days in the American city of Las Vegas, an event in which the first official image of john wick 4. Thus, Sony continues to expand its most successful film franchises with new sequels planned for the coming years.

Venom 3 with Tom Hardy: the Spiderverse continues

And it is that after several years building its own Spiderverse focused on iconic Spider-Man villains, Sony has confirmed its plans with Venom 3again with Tom Hardy like Eddie Brock / Venom, after the box office success of Venom in 2018 and a not inconsiderable collection of its sequel, Venom: There will be Carnage, in the context of a global pandemic.

Now, at the moment there is no information of any kind about its plot or release date, although the possibilities that are currently opening up through the multiverse are enormous, as we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Eddie Brock/Venom’s cameo in the post-credits scene. All in all, Venom 3 joins the next Sony projects with Marvel as they are Kraven the Hunter with Aaron Taylor-Johnson or madam web with Dakota Johnson.

On the other hand, Sony Pictures has also taken advantage of the ComicCon framework to announce a new installment of the saga Ghostbusters after the successful return of the most classic aspect of the franchise with Ghostbusters: Beyond (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) from last year. Again, there are no more details or release window for a movie that is already on the way but that we will still see soon.

Source | ScreenRant