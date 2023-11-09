Venom 3: Film agrees to new release date after actors’ strike ends

Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock in the symbiote saga

Now that the actors’ strike is over. Sony Pictures has revealed some of its plans for the next year and that includes the third installment of its poison, the movie that will bring back Tom Hardy As eddie brockwill be directed by Kelly Marcel (writer of the first two installments) and there’s a new date on the calendar.

According to the company’s recent statement, venom 3 It is scheduled to premiere on November 8, 2024, meaning those interested in the new chapter of the symbiote will have to wait a full year. The launch was originally scheduled for July 12, 2024.

,Tom Hardy returns as the deadly protector Venom for the third installment of the saga, which will be directed by Kelly Marcel.Expresses the official update of the film. ,Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker are producing.,

Following its announcement at CinemaCon 2022, venom 3 Filming began earlier this year before being interrupted due to the writers’ and actors’ strike. At the moment, plot details are unknown, but it could potentially mean a continuation of Eddie’s multidimensional journey that we previewed in the post-credits scene. spider man: far from home ,Spider-Man: No Way Home,

next movies in universe Spider Man Of Sony Are madam webWhich is scheduled to premiere on February 16, 2024, which will also include the cast dakota johnson, Sydney Sweeney And emma roberts, next on the calendar Kraven: The Hunter ,kraven the hunter) explained by Aaron Taylor-Johnson Which will be launched on 30 August 2024.