Venom 3, will there also be Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man? let’s talk about

With the arrival of the Multiverse in No Way Home there has been a general shuffling of cards regarding Spider-Man comics on screen, even outside of the MCU. After a whole series of clues scattered in the last period, many argue that Andrew Garfield could clash with Tom Hardy in the next Venom.

The die is cast: the opening of the Multiverse in Spider Man No Way Home has opened up endless possibilities in the MCU and beyond. In fact, if Marvel is preparing to weave all its new Phase 4 on the deepening of this incredible space-time and narrative concept, it could also and above all be reaping the fruits of the gimmick. Sony Pictures, who continues to hold the exploitation rights of Spider-Man and is carrying on his narrative of the nemesis of Venom, played by Tom Hardy. Now pay attention, because they follow spoiler on No Way Home.

We have seen Tom Hardy visit the universe of Tom Holland in the hilarious post credit scene of Spider Man No Way Home, without, however, being able to come into contact with its three specularities: Holland, Maguire and Garfield. The third in particular has always been the subject of fierce criticism from a large slice of fandom, so much so that his saga, the most unfortunate, has never been transformed into a trilogy. But now, Andrew Garfield may have a new chance thanks to this fantastic theory about Venom 3.

After seeing his eternal guilt over Gwen’s (Emma Stone) death resolved by saving MJ in Spider Man No Way Home, Garfield’s Spidey had an interesting exchange with the other two incarnations of Holland and Maguire. The two comforted him – in a scene with a metacinematographic flavor – for the boy’s apparent failures, including the fact that he has never had a chance to fight an alien: the reference obviously goes to the Symbiote.

So far, Maguire has been the only one to clash with the incarnation of Eddie Brock in Topher Grace in Raimi’s third Spider-Man, while Holland was obviously referring to Thanos’ alien army, although he also seems to be preparing for the encounter with the Symbiote after the release of a residue by Tom Hardy in the finale of No Way Home. The only one left out is Garfield himself, which could push Sony Pictures to crown two dilogies in one fell swoop not exactly successful: that of Marc Webb on Amazing Spider-Man and that of Andy Serkis on Venom.

There is no news yet on the third chapter dedicated to the Symbiote, but it is already rumored that the Multiverse will take on a central role within the film, which could bring Tom Hardy together with his opposite, which is the great goal of a film. on Venom. The same Andy Serkis he admitted that sooner or later it will have to happen. Maybe it will be sooner rather than later: with just one film, two trilogies would be scored. Would you like it to happen? Tell us in the comments!