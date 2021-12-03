Venom and King Shark come together in a funny fanart

Artist Baki Kaya has crafted a bizarre new fan art that sees Venom become King Shark in a mash-up between The Suicide Squad And Marvel. Best known for bringing comic book characters to life in the franchise Guardians of the Galaxy by Marvel Studios this year James Gunn introduced a handful of wacky DC characters to Task Force X’s The Suicide Squad. Rick Flag and Harley Quinn were joined by Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Ratcatcher 2, Polka-Dot Man and the humanoid Nanaue, aka King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone).

Also Venom: Carnage’s Fury from Andy Serkis came out this year. The film saw the return of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom (voiced by Hardy) on the big screen three years after their 2018 debut.

As we said, Kaya recently posted some drawings on Instagram imagining Venom as King Shark in a mash-up between The Suicide Squad and Marvel. The piece serves as a poster for “Nom Nom: Let There Be Carnage King Shark Edition“, Which naturally sees the symbiotic of the same name merge with the shark in question.