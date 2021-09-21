Venom, how much does Tom Hardy make? Eddie Brock’s actor’s cachet

Venom will soon return to theaters with a second film that will see a new villain: Carnage. We recently received unpublished images of Venom The Fury of Carnage, which promises to be incredible. But what is the cachet obtained from Tom Hardy to go back to playing the character? Here’s what we know.

As we know in the first film, dated 2018, the actor had earned about 7 million. An important figure, but that is reduced when compared to Chris Pratt’s 10 in Jurassic World – The Destroyed Kingdom or Robert Downey Jr.’s 10 for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

A pay that becomes incredible, however, if you consider that in the cast there are other stars who surely have asked for a figure of a certain level. Among these stand out Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson, which will interpret the serial killer Cletus Cassidy, whom Eddie Brock will meet in this film. An important arrival is that of Cassidy aka Carnage, who introduces a Super-Man villain, and does so with an actor of a certain level. And to confirm this is Tom Hardy himself who defined Woody Harrelson as formidable in the role of Carnage.

In any case, it seems that for the second film about Eddie Brock aka Venom, Hardy received more or less the same pay of the first. What do you think?

Italian fans will be able to see Venom: Carnage’s Fury in theaters starting in October 14.