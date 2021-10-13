Venom, the fury of Carnage: the review of the film

The question we finally ask ourselves is this: “What can we save from this film?“. You won’t like the answer . The second chapter of the film saga dedicated to Venom is a (bad) copy of the first. Funny only at times. Spectacular , of course (and God forbid it wasn’t so). But also the scenes with the battle between Venom and Carnage are an incomprehensible jumble with the two symbionts to get away with good reason in the midst of obvious script errors .

The pros and cons of Venom, Carnage’s fury

So what can be saved from this superficial and confusing film? Carnage’s design (even more beautiful than Venom himself), the visual effects that do not disappoint, a rhythm (even too much) rapid that puts aside insights and breaks, some back and forth in the dialogues that pulls a convinced smile. For the rest it is a script already seen. The mistake was to play it safe by retracing the footsteps of the first chapter which was a success at the box office (but it was a lifetime ago, the pre-covid one). They didn’t want to risk anything with Tom Hardy positively uncomfortable in the role of an Eddie Brock (why always the same tics and glances?) and an objectively uncomfortable Woody Harrelson in the role of Cletus Kasady. What remains in the viewer’s mind after seeing this film? The post credits scene. The one that is so remarkable that it is worth the price of the ticket. Too bad it only lasts a few minutes …