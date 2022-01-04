Venture Capitalists don’t understand that Cardano has a community: Charles Hoskinson

In a recent YouTube video, Charles Hoskinson highlighted the rapid growth of the Cardano ecosystem (ADA) and clarified the concerns raised by some members of the crypto community in recent years.

“We live in a world where arbitrary groups of people can act as fact-checkers and decide what is legitimate,“says Hoskinson as he commented on the government’s perception of cryptocurrencies. He noted that the vast majority of financial crimes occur in US dollars or other fiat currencies.

According to Hoskinson, the growth of the crypto ecosystem may be slower this year than in 2021:

“It’s hard to question a $ 2.5 trillion industry and imagine where it will go. I think as an industry we will have to accept the consequences, both positive and negative, of getting so big so fast.”

He also reaffirmed the need to change the “bizarre mantra of ‘move fast and break things’”Of Silicon Valley, which in 2021 caused losses of 10.5 billion dollars in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Tracing on theCardano’s slow and methodical approach, Hoskinson said:

“This is why the VCs don’t even understand that Cardano has a community. They think it’s just me behind a microphone.”

Hoskinson added that Cardano will make a smooth transition to a permanent open-source project, comparing it to the Linux operating system. He hopes to move away from a hierarchical structure and instead move towards open-source DApps developed by members of the Cardano community:

“Companies should commit to making at least one of their developers available to contribute to the Cardano protocol.”

In the long term, Hoskinson envisions a faster completion of the Cardano roadmap through this “small compromise of resources“. He drew YouTubers, podcasters and venture capitalists who questioned Cardano’s growth by pointing out that “we are number one for commits on GitHub“:

“If you are savvy enough to comment on the quality of our comments then tell us which ones are wrong, which ones have no meaning and which parts of the roadmap are dramatically failing.”

In a similar live on YouTube, Hoskinson spoke about DeFi’s potential and Cardano’s role within the industry. In his opinion, developers and creators should better nurture a longer-term view: