Venus and Jupiter in the November sky, appointment at sunset – Space & Astronomy

Among the planets, Venus reaches the best visibility conditions of the year and is proposed as the best company in the aperitif hours throughout the month of November. Jupiter and Saturn also shine in the sky in the first hours after sunset and, as the Italian Amateur Astronomers Union (Uai) notes, they will also meet with the Moon on 11 November for a fleeting conjunction in Capricorn. A small online party is also scheduled to commemorate the 7 years since the encounter of comet 67 / P Churyumov-Gerasimenko with the Rosetta probe.

Looking to the West it will be almost impossible not to notice the presence of Venus in the hours of sunset, the planet reaches in fact best visibility conditions of the year and it can be easily observed in the early evening.

Instead, the two giants will occupy another portion of the sky, Jupiter and Saturn, in the direction of Capricorn, but they too will show up in the early evening and11 November they will give appointment with the Moon in the first quarter for a beautiful conjunction. Our satellite will also be the protagonist of an encounter with Venus, this time theNovember 8, he is dressed only in a scythe.

From 17 to 19 it will be the time of Leonids, among the most well-known meteor showers of the year, but the show will be greatly disturbed by the bulky presence of the Moon in the full phase: its light will greatly reduce the possibility of observing the luminous trails due to the impact with the atmosphere of the dust released by the passage of the comet Tempel-Tuttle which transited on the trajectory of the Earth’s orbit in 1998.

In November there are no comets visible to the naked eye, but for fans the appointment with the famous will be unmissable 67 / P Churyumov-Gerasimenko, known for being closely explored by the Rosetta probe and that the November 12, precisely on the day of the seventh anniversary of the historic landing of the Philae probe, it will reach the minimum distance from Earth.

To celebrate the anniversary, the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) dedicates theNovember 8 to a Aperitif with the comet, a live stream with the images of the telescopes and numerous connected guests.