Venus Williams was the true winner of the Miami Grand Prix weekend

From the Grand Slams to the Grand Prix.

Venus Williams was the champion of the party circuit as she celebrated the opening weekend of the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old tennis star toured the entire South Florida city, where she was seen jumping from place to place as A-listers flooded the party scene.

On Friday night, Williams made an appearance at 1 Oak’s pop-up party, F1 Oak, at Club XXIII, where Jamie Foxx and Tyga took over the DJ booth. A source tells Page Six that the athlete joined a group of friends and took photos with fans.

Later in the evening, Venus and Serena Williams attended the American Express Presents Carbone Beach dinner. A source exclusively told us that the sisters “just showed up” and “ended up getting snuck in the back door.”

“Venus and Serena basically hung out all night,” the source said, adding, “They arrived at 11 and left until the party was over past 1am.”

Williams was seen greeting chef Mario Carbone after sneaking into Carbone Beach with his sister Serena Williams on Friday. Carbon Beach

Also at the all-star party were LeBron James, James Corden, Derek Jeter, David Beckham, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

On Saturday, Venus looked chic in a sexy black dress as she danced on her VIP table while Paris Hilton played at the McLaren Racing party at the Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach hotel. At one point, Venus was seen joining Hilton, 41, behind the DJ booth as partygoers danced to the hotel heiress’s tunes.

“She looked like she was having a lot of fun and seemed very calm and happy,” a spy tells Page Six.

Venus and Serena walked the paddock along with other celebrities at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.BACKGRID

Also in attendance were McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, as well as actor Dax Shepard.

Venus then hit Carbone Beach for the second night in a row, where we hear she “traded her table for the dance floor until the lights came on.”

On Sunday, it started at the Red Bull Guest House at the Faena hotel, where Page Six reported getting on a bus to the Grand Prix with non-VIPs attending the sporting event.

Venus was seen at Papi Steak with Serena, David Beckham and David Grutman. steak daddy

Venus then spent the day on the track with her sister. The duo, both wearing floral gowns, were seen exploring the paddock, where other top attendees included Michael Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Shawn Mendes, Tom Brady, Ashton Kutcher, Bad Bunny and Karlie Kloss.

In the evening, Venus enjoyed a VIP dinner hosted by Miami hospitality mogul David Grutman at Papi Steak along with Serena, 40, Brady, 44, Shaquille O’Neal, Beckham, 47, and their son Romeo.

The tennis star partied at Carbone Beach three nights in a row. Getty Images for Carbon Beach

Then, for the third night in a row, Venus headed to Carbone Beach, where she danced front row as surprise guest Nas performed.

LeBron James, who spent all four nights at the exclusive dinner, was also in attendance, along with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Busta Rhymes, DJ Khaled, Lindsey Vonn, Kevin Love, Kate Bock, Rich Paul, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, Timbaland , Terrence J, and Karrueche Tran.

Venus’ rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her fun weekend.

