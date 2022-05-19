Venya Carolina attacks El Boli

The communicator Venya Carolina attacked her colleague Bolívar Valera “El Boli”, who compared his mental state with Frederick Martínez “El Pachá” and comedian Margaro.

“Pacha has a medical condition (…) there is a decline in his career and there are episodes of depression, more or less the person close to me explained, what is happening is something very sad,” said “El Boli” days ago. in his radio program on La Bakana FM.

Then he added: “Pacha is like Venya, like Margaro, that we can’t pay attention to it and it’s really sad, according to what the person explained to me, that in your mind you believed that you are the great figure and today you are embarrassing”.

Venya did not take these statements very well and responded to the deputy, calling him “ungrateful.”

“To Boli. What you have to learn is to thank who gives you an opportunity in life like I did for the first time on television. Your cute face in Zone R and mental state you have for not even remembering it, remember that I am a tropical, Caribbean woman ambassador who represents not only this country but Latin America, ”said the controversial presenter on her social networks.

Venya Carolina returned to the media a few months ago with the premiere of the program “Directo al flow”, aimed at a young audience that enjoys urban culture. With this space he resumed his career.