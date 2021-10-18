News

Vera Arrivabene’s wedding, on a gondola in Venice

Posted on
Don’t say that only George Clooney got married in Venice. Only in the last weekend they went on stage – between calle and canals – two marriages, and what marriages! La Laguna was, in fact, chosen by Alexandre Arnault, 29-year-old son of Bernard, owner of the LVMH luxury group, and Gèraldine Guyot. Saturday 16 in the early afternoon they got married in the Jesuit Church, in Cannaregio, Invited: from Beyoncé to Pharrell Williams.

And not far away, another fairytale wedding was celebrated. Vera Arrivabene, 28 years old, daughter of Princess Bianca of Savoy Aosta and Count Giberto Arrivabene Valenti Gonzaga, she went to a wedding in the church of San Pantalon, among white rose petals. The groom is Briano Martinoni Caleppio, partner of the brand C’est la vie, son of Barbara Parodi Delfino, known as «Bambi», and of Paolo Martinoni Caleppio.

The bride she arrived by gondola, accompanied by her father. Vera together with her sister Lola founded the brand ViBi Venice. The party then, at the Aman Hotel, like George Clooney. But unlike the Hollywood star, Vera and her four brothers grew up there at Palazzo Papadopoli on the Grand Canal. And when the rest of the building was converted into a hotel, the family was left with the top-floor apartment.

