Vera Farmiga: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

Vera Farmiga she is one of those actresses who, especially in recent years, is gathering a large audience around her, thanks also to her various characters in horror films. The actress has always worked hard to build a solid and valid career, showing that she has a certain talent and can choose incisive and never banal roles.

Here, then, are ten things to know about Vera Farmiga.

Vera Farmiga: her films

1. Has starred in famous films. The career of the American actress began in 1998 with the film Time to decide (1998). She later starred in Autumn in New York (2000), Dust (2001) and Dummy (2002). , works in movies The Manchurian Candidate (2004), Running (2006), The Departed – Good and Evil (2006), The boy in the striped pajamas (2008), Orphan (2009), Between the clouds (2009), Source Code (2011), Safe House – Nobody is safe (2012), The evocation – The Conjuring (2013) and The Judge (2014). Among his latest works are films The Conjuring – The Enfield case (2016), The man on the train (2018), The Front Runner – The Vice of Power (2018), The Nun – The vocation of evil (2018), Captive State (2019), Godzilla II – King of the Monsters (2019), Annabelle 3 (2019), The Conjuring – By order of the devil (2021) and The many saints of New Jersey (2021).

2. She is also a producer and director and has acted for television. Vera Farmiga has had the opportunity, over the course of her career, to experiment with different areas of cinema. Specifically, the actress took on the role of the producer for the series Bates Motel and for the film Unspoken (2017). Additionally, he made his directorial debut with the film Higher Ground (2011), which she also interpreted and based on the book This Dark World: A Memoir of Salvation Found and Lost, story of a woman and her problematic relationship with faith. During her career he has also acted for television, for example in the film Little Rose (1997) and in the series Roar (1997), UC: Undercover (2001-2002), Touching Evil (2004), Bates Motel (2013-2017), When They See Us (2019), Halston (2021) and Hawkeye (2021).

Vera Farmiga and her brothers, from Alexander to Victor and up to Taissa

3. He is part of a large family. The actress is the second of seven children of Mykhailo and Luba, two Ukrainian immigrants. Her brothers are Alexander, Victor And Stephanwhile the sisters are Nadia, Laryssa And Taissa Farmiga. The latter, the youngest of the seven, is in turn an actress. It was Vera who introduced her to the world of acting, convincing her to participate in her directorial debut. From that moment the little Farmiga was enchanted by this world, deciding to pursue this path. She today she is particularly known for films The Final Girl, The Nun – The vocation of evil and the series American Horror Story.

Vera Farmiga: her husband and children

4. He has a marriage behind him. Farmiga has already married once, in the past, to her French colleague Sebastian Roché. The two met on the set of the TV series Roarbefore getting married in 1997. However, their marriage did not last long, so much so that they divorced in 2004. Regarding this, they obviously did not reveal the reasons that led to the separation, just mentioning some irreconcilable differences.

5. She is currently married. Several time after the separation from her first husband, the actress remarried in 2008 with Renn Hawkey, former keyboard player of the Deadsy group and now carpenter. It seems that the actress has found in him the soul mate, so much to have a relationship that proceeds at full speed. The couple then gave birth to two children: Fynn Hawkey (born in 2009) e Gytta Lubov Hawkey (born in 2010).

Vera Farmiga in The Departed

6. Met a professional. To prepare for his role in the film The Departeddirected by Martin Scorsese, the actress met with a real LAPD psychiatrist in order to learn from him what it took to be as realistic as possible. The psychiatrist read the script and told Farmiga that Madolyn, her character, does almost everything wrong. From here the actress left to reconstruct Madolyn in a more faithful way to reality.

7. She was nervous about being in this movie. The actress did not deny that she was quite nervous about having to meet Leonardo Dicaprio And Martin Scorsese, or lead actor and director of the film. According to his statements: “You expect there to be a certain chasm between you and them, but there wasn’t“. After meeting them, the actress immediately felt at ease and involved in the creative process of the film. She still remembers it today as one of the best experiences of her career.

Vera Farmiga in The Conjuring

8. Met the real Lorraine Warren. To prepare for the role of Lorraine Warren, researcher of the paranormal and whose activity is at the base of the saga of The Conjuring, both Vera Farmiga and her colleague Patrick Wilson they traveled to Connecticut to meet the real Lorraine, the one who, together with her husband Ed, has published the experiences gathered over the years, today an inexhaustible source for the horror saga.

Vera Farmiga is on Instagram

9. Has an official Instagram profile. The actress has decided to open, like many of her colleagues, an official Instagram account that is followed by 1.1 million people. Her showcase is a riot of photographs which, often and willingly, portray her as the protagonist of moments of work and leisure, as well as of everyday moments. By following her, therefore, you will be able to discover many things about her, while also staying up to date on all her projects.

Vera Farmiga: age and height

10. Vera Farmiga was born on August 6, 1973 in Clifton, New Jersey. Its overall height corresponds to 170 centimeters.

Sources: IMDb, The Famous People