Verdict increases Amber Heard’s salary in Aquaman or leaves her out?

Amber Heard has been in the spotlight of the press in the last six weeks due to the trial she faced with her ex-husband Johnny Depp for defamation. Finally, the soap opera had a verdict in favor of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Initially, Depp requested compensation for damages of 50 million in his lawsuit; while Amber Heard requested 100 million in a counterclaim. The result was said this Wednesday by the judge: Johnny Depp will receive 15 million and Amber Heard 2 million.

One of the central issues in the trial was the fact that Johnny Depp had lost job offers because of the Amber Heard article; in which his performances in blockbuster sagas such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Animals stand out. Although she was also affected by Heard, as she revealed that she had to fight against Warner Bros so as not to be left out of Aquaman 2; However, her character was reduced in minutes of appearance for the sequel, according to the actress.

Regarding the trial controversy and the future of Mera’s character, Warner has two options: continue Heard’s presence, or terminate her contract.

The surprise is that Amber Heard would receive a raise in case she decides to continue with the character, or that Warner does not fire her.

According to Richard Marks, who spoke during the trial, he pointed out that Amber Heard has no options to refuse to continue in the saga (although Warner can stop requesting it). Also, at this point it seems silly that Amber would want to turn down an offer—she has to pay Depp $15 million; For her fortune, the actress would receive 4 million dollars for appearing in Aquaman 3, which would mean a significant increase compared to the 2 million she received for the second installment that will be released until March 7, 2023.

AMBER HEARD OUT OF DC

The digital portal The Direct revealed that Amber Heard’s participation in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom would be reduced because the plot would present the son of Mera and Arthur Currry (Jason Momoa). The pregnancy of the character would mean a smaller performance of Heard in the film, so this reduced her appearance to the 10 minutes that have been rumored.

It is worth mentioning that there has been talk that Mera could be played by another actress – there has been talk of Emilia Clarke and even Paris Hilton – or simply somehow eliminate the character in a third installment, which has not been confirmed either.

So far, nothing is certain in Amber Heard’s career, only that her credibility has been exposed in court.