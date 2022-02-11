Verdone: “Meryl Streep gave me a kiss on the mouth. Roma have lost someone who makes sparks”

Carlo Verdoneactor and director, was interviewed by “Il Diabolico e il Divino”, a radio program broadcast on New Sound Level 90FM to talk about his career and that famous kiss received by Meryl Streep: “It was the Rome festival, an award was given to Meryl Streep and another to a director and I had to award the director while Tornatore Meryl Streep. I asked Tornatore to be able to reward Meryl Streep because he was an idol for me. He was affectionate and told Meryl herself that I wanted to reward her because I loved her and she immediately seemed enthusiastic. I went to her and said ‘You are for me like Jimi Hendrix’ and at that point she gave me a kiss on the mouth. I got the photo and I still jealously guard it ”.

Verdone, then, returning to football and the Vlahovic case who left Fiorentina for Juventus, recalled: “Seeing the Vlahovic case, I felt sorry for the Fiorentina fans, every time they have a player who works they take him away and he often goes to Juve. The same thing also happened to Roma, which lost players who are dominating in European football put in the right context. It comes to mind Salah that makes sparks in the English championship because it has the right team “. The well-known Giallorossi fan concluded.