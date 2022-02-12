Verdone: “Zaniolo penalized by the referees, Mourinho is not enough” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The actor and great Roma fan talks about the Friedkin team that is not having a happy moment

There Rome he is not having an easy time. After the draw and the controversy against the Genoathe defeat againstInter in Italian Cup and José’s outburst Mourinho in the changing rooms of San Siro, the Giallorossi have to get up after the break. Carlo spoke of this and much more VerdoneRoman and Romanist actor and director, s “Il Diabolico e il Divino”, radio program broadcast on New Sound Level 90FM.

“I think there is a bit of an absence from the club, because in reality no fan has ever heard the voice of Friedkin – began Verdone -. In the beginning it was also good, but after a while they have to be heard. In football and especially in Rome, it is important to enter the locker room and make your voice heard, that of Mourinho is not enough, that of the president and the president’s son is needed. They are both almost always in the stadium, they have to go to the locker room and sometimes they also have to get angry, they too have to motivate the team because Mourinho is not enough to motivate “.

The actor continued to talk about the Roma presidency, defined as “a little fugitive at the moment, he must make himself heard with the players”. “We need an important character, Boniek or Falcao? They would be fine, we need important people with international experience who would certainly do well working together with the coach. “

“In any case, the problem of this team in my opinion is the lack of a very specific physiognomy; any team, even weak, has its own physiognomy and its own definition – continued Verdone -. This team, on the other hand, seems to be together with difficulty, it is a mosaic stuck with scotch tape. I don’t know if a good job of signing has been done we have got some good players but it is not enough because the team is a mosaic where too many pieces do not match. We always say: next year we will have to do a great job, but this means taking at least 5 players. The need is to revolutionize everything, there is nothing to be done “.

“After the 6 goals scored by the Norwegians I thought that there was nothing more to do. We lost a third of the games, it is absolutely not acceptable, it means floating in the middle of the table with a downward trend and there is a lot of frustration for this. . I realized the other day while watching the match against Genoa that at a certain point I was no longer attracted to the game and I was distracted. And this is a bad sign “, he said again.

And then Verdone also spoke of Zaniolo, one of the players of the moment: “Zaniolo gives his all, he is an excellent player, very powerful, he can only grow and has undoubtedly been penalized by certain arbitrages, this is certainly true. Around Zaniolo, however, we need to put a mosaic that matches , he needs players who get along well with him, with clear roles there is no director, there are no wing players, there are a lot of players in Roma. Abraham is good but takes only crosspieces, he is a ‘traversaro’ ” . Finally, he concluded with an opinion on Vlahovic: “Seeing the Vlahovic case, I felt sorry for the Fiorentina fans, every time they have a player who works they take him away and he often goes to Juve. The same thing also happened to Roma, which lost players who are dominating in European football put in the right context. Salah comes to mind in the English championship because he has the right team ”.

