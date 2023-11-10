« Verdun 14-18 », « Toy soldiers »… Les jeux vidéo, aide-mémoire de la Première Guerre mondo?

For the first time in France, an exhibition evokes the world of young war videos through the history of the beginning of the World War.

the expo War games. Jouer avec l’Histoire It is located in the historic center of the 14-18 Memorial, in Souchez, near Lens, in Pas-de-Calais, on May 19, 2024.

The reflection on the relationships between young people and true history is explained by the testimonies of historians, young promoters, teachers and players.

« Des millers d’étudiants en Histoire s’y interessent par le bias des jeux video de guerre. » Ce stat, c’est un historia professor qui le livre. Nicolas Patin is a specialist in world wars and studies at the University of Bordeaux. He is also the scientific curator of the exhibition. War games. Jouer avec l’Histoire Here it will end on May 19, 2024, in the historic center of Memorial 14-18, in Souchez, in Pas-de-Calais.

Located in the heart of the former champion battle of the First World War, the museum periodically remembers the conflict that more than 18 million people lived here, even before the multitude of civilizations. Alors, au premier abord, la idea de se pencher sur le jeu video de guerre pourrait et paraître iconoclaste.

The exhibition War games. Jouer avec l’Histoire This is based on practicality, according to Nicolas Patin: «Like cinema or literature before, young videos enter the dead and guide you towards the discovery of the young people of the past, because here is the memory of the ‘éloigne’ of the 20th century.

Possible vecteur of memory of the War 14-18

For the first time in France, this exhibition addresses the universe of the young characters of the war in comparison with archival images and objects with extravisual images of the 14-18 war. A conflict here is one of the oldest leaders: more than 1,000 men identified in the world, on the 90th anniversary of the Great War. Other reasons for this statement, in relation to the Second World War: “The main thing is that the clashes took place at a distance using artillery and inter-corps combats are rare, said Nicolas Patin. Difficult to produce a real and captivating experience. »

In the historic center of Memorial 14-18, throughout the scenery, the historical texts, the youth protagonists and the memories of the players feed this self-reflection in the playful representation of this conflict.

« On n’entend pas du tout de cri »

Avec des rappelles constants à la veracity historique, parfois un brin tronquée… L’obéssance aux orders, pourtant vertu cardinale du soldier, est toujours oubliée; relaxing place for individual feats. A great story with reality, as Emmanuelle Cronier, lecturer at the University of Amiens, explains in her name. Verdun from the Dutch video company Blackmill Games: « the specificity of this war, is the important name of the blessings here on the screen, which are absent and seen more frequently in the soundscape. Don’t forget all the things that are important to you. no man’s land here at été beaucoup commentedé by the ancient combatants. »

Avant les jeux vidéos, les enfnats jouaient déjà à la guerre como la prize photographie montre cette pendant la Première Guerre mondo. Uneenfant played the role of the Allemand fusillé. – Memorial Historical Center 14-18

The creators are also not the point of view. « When you launch a similar project Soldiers without weaponsPrecisely Paul Tumelaire, creative director of Ubisoft, can easily access the archives and discover the relevant letters and photographs. I tell them that there is always the question of not giving them the opportunity to have that type of knowledge that we could help them with. ” Car Soldiers without weapons, who prend partie d’éviter le jeu de tir pour un progression par recherches de indices, fait partie des jeux proposés en test dans este exposition. Avec Battlefield 1uncontournable by the general public, Verdun 14-18 where the creators tried to painstakingly recreate the atmosphere of the sections, and Toy SoldiersDon’t lead soldiers represent a symbolism of the realities of war?

The example of the movie. 1917 If it’s a movie available in the video world, it’s a good one. 1917, by Sam Mendès, released in 2019. It traces the itinerary of two soldiers who participated in the Battle of Bullecourt here in April and always in 1917, in the Pas de Calais. «Once upon a time I had the impression of being on board like a child. I am with two people, more than one person and my situation, the story of Laurent Veray, film historian. In that sense, beautiful films are presented here in their complete forms from the world of video with a stronger immersive dimension. »









Gilles Durand