Vergara and Peláez enraged: Oribe Peralta sends spiteful words against Chivas de Guadalajara

Oribe Peralta exploded before Chivas de Guadalajara and its directors after remembering his past in the Sacred Flock of Mexico

April 27, 2022

Oribe Peralta took some time to talk about his time at Chivas de Guadalajara, something that undoubtedly brought back good memories and nostalgia for many of the team’s fans. However, the Mexican-born left a poisonous dart to the club’s directors.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be the same because of the rhythm of the competition, it wasn’t the same age, but afterwards I was always 100 percent and fully willing to play and they didn’t let me play. That is the reality, I was always available and there was never an opportunity. commented in an exclusive talk with Tiro Libre de TUDN.

In addition, Peralta also explained why after leaving Club América he decided to go to the Sacred Flock, although it is not recommended in Mexico.

“Before going to Morelia I had a time with Chivas, I had just turned 18, I arrived in January, there was Ruggeri, I was training with a third and the remainder of the tournament, since I was not registered with the Federation they could register me at any time and for that They send me to the first team where Oswaldo, Adame, ‘Gusano’ Napoles, Omar Bravo, Ramoncito were…”

“I got there and I thought that I was serious, but they ran Ruggeri and the team was going to sell it, the change to Vergara, then the one who owned the team tells those from Cesifut to take me because it could be that I stay and they don’t pay them what it was going to cost, they release me, I return to Torreón and I went to Morelia. So it was something that he had already tried and that had that ‘thorn’ nailed “, Oribe Peralta recalled that he played 40 games with Chivas in which he scored two goals and gave three assists.