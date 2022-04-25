Vergara decided it, the Chivas want to repeat the film at the hands of Ricardo Cadena

Ricardo Cadena / Amaury Vergara

April 23, 2022 11:56 p.m.

Ricardo Cadena’s Chivas are going from strength to strength towards the final phase of the tournament, behind are the speeches and the smoke, the former Tapatío coach knew how to move the pieces and has the Flock with the pass to the playoffs practically assured.

Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez would have been successful in choosing the coach, the answer to lift the road was at home, in addition to that they achieved reconciliation with the fans, who had broken with Marcelo Michel Leaño.

In the absence of official ratification, Cadena aims to continue in the next tournament, since his performance and way of working is similar to that of an old acquaintance in the rojiblanco club.

What does the Flock seek to repeat?

Cadena has a profile similar to that of José Luis “Güero” Real, who came to the first team bench after a stint in the Basic Forces, his knowledge of young people and the club helped him to have a prominent role in Chiverío and that catapulted him to the Copa Libertadores final against Inter de Porto Alegre in 2010.

