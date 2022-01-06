Verification C19 and download of revoked Green Passes: how to do it

Who received the Green Pass and subsequently fell ill with COVID-19 now sees his own revoked certification temporarily, until a negative swab certifies healing. By doing so, citizens potentially capable of transmitting the virus are prevented from circulating freely, breaking the rules regarding quarantine and isolation. Even the app Verification C19 has adapted to this new dynamic useful in the control phase, however requiring its users a daily manual intervention: the download of the package that contains the information relating to the deactivated documents, so as to be able to recognize them. Here is the message displayed:

It is necessary to update the list of revoked COVID-19 green certifications for a total of **, ** MB.

Green Pass revoked and Verification C19: one download per day

Without this step, documents cannot be scanned. This takes a few seconds and can be done on mobile network or connected to a WiFi network. In both cases, the data traffic generated is minimal, equal to a handful of megabytes.

It is necessary to update the list of revoked COVID-19 green certifications, for a total of **, ** MB. Check your data plan or connect to a WiFi network before proceeding. The update time depends on the connection speed and the type of device in use. The list will be updated every 24 hours.

The new package must be downloaded everyday, on each smartphone or device used by operators to scan certificates with Verification C19. In this way, the application is able to recognize if the checked document is valid and active or if it has been revoked.

The technicians are hard at work to introduce a improvement the IT infrastructure on which the Green Pass is based: the reactivation following the healing it will be immediate, immediately after the transmission of the negative result of the swab to the National Platform, without requiring the intervention of the general practitioner. A necessary step forward, considering the increasingly concrete hypothesis that the Super Green Pass essential to access all workplaces starting from February.

CheckC19 is in download on the official platforms of the Android (Google Play), iOS (App Store) and Huawei (AppGallery) operating systems.