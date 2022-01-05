Verification C19 and Mega Green Pass: how to check

With Mega Green Pass, it should be specified, it means the green certification issued following the administration of the booster dose of the vaccine. The term is not used in the official documentation of the Government or the Ministry of Health, but its use can help us simplify things and distinguish it from the basic (buffer) and enhanced (or Super, first doses of the vaccine or cure) versions of the Green. Pass. For the distinction to be necessary, it is easy to say: for entry to some places and activities, including the RSA, it is mandatory to have the certificate received after the vaccination (booster). Alternatively, with the reinforced one, one is asked to show the negative result of a tampon. The document check is carried out as usual through the official application Verification C19, which in recent days received a dedicated update to adapt to the new provisions.

How to check the Mega Green Pass with Verification C19

By opening the app, at the bottom of the screen, the operator now has the possibility to choose between three scanning modes different: Base, Strengthened and Booster. By selecting the last option, the control takes care of detecting whether or not the holder of the certification has received the booster dose of the vaccine.

If successful, a green screen accompanied by the message Valid certification . Otherwise, if the booster dose requirement (essential for issuing the Mega Green Pass) is missing, the display will show a notice surrounded by yellow which reports Valid certification, buffer required .

It is not the only news that in the last few days has interested VerificationC19: there is also the one relating to revoked certifications to those who have contracted COVID-19. Without downloading the package containing this information daily, the app becomes unusable and cannot be checked. You are faced with the message:

Unable to scan. To use the application it is necessary to update the list of revoked COVID-19 green certifications.

The download of Verification C19 can be carried out directly from the official platforms of the Android (Google Play), iOS (App Store) and Huawei (AppGallery) operating systems.