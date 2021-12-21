Verification C19: here is the app to read the Green passes and avoid fakes. How it works – INSTRUCTIONS

Check C19: here is the app to read the Green passes and avoid fakes – This is how the application works

Faced with the risk of bogus Green Passes (also sold on social channels) Palazzo Chigi, from its twitter account relaunches the application created ad hoc to verify the certification of the certificate. “Green certification: how to easily recognize the authentic one”, is the tweet of the Prime Minister who, in a short infographic, explains how the application works. It is called “Verification c19”, it works by scanning the QR Code of the Green Pass, and is free.

The checks of the green pass also in the workplace

From 15 October, the “VerificationC19” App or the new tools provided by the Dpcm can be used for checks in the workplace, which will allow a “daily and automated” verification, noting only the possession of the pass and no high employee data. It is possible to integrate the QR code reading system with the turnstiles or with the devices for detecting the temperature already present in the companies and the software will communicate – with an asynchronous interaction – directly with the national platform that issues the green pass: through ‘NoiPà per public bodies that adhere to this platform or with the INPS portal for employers with more than 50 employees, both public and private, or, finally, with personnel management information systems for those public administrations that have at least one thousand employees.

With the obligation of the green pass for some activities, checks will also come. From 6 August the green passport – which is obtained once you have a vaccination certificate (issued 15 days after the first dose and valid until the second or after the second dose and valid for 9 months), with the certificate of healing (valid for 6 months) and with the negative result of a tampon carried out in the previous 48 hours – it will be necessary for indoor restaurants, outdoor shows, spas, swimming pools, gyms, fairs, conferences and competitions, bars but not for consume at the counter, even if indoors.

Therefore, checks will be necessary to verify the validity and authenticity of the green certificates that citizens will be able to show both in paper and digital versions. The checks will be carried out using the VerificationC19 app, developed by the Ministry of Health through SOGEI.

What is the enhanced green pass?

From 6 December to 15 January, you must have a “strengthened” green pass, ie a vaccination or healing green pass, in the white area to access shows, sporting events, indoor catering, parties and discos, public ceremonies. Those who already have a green pass for vaccination or recovery do not need to download a new Certification. The VerificationC19 App will recognize its validity. In the yellow or orange zone, as early as November 29, those who have a reinforced green pass will be able to access activities and services that would otherwise be limited or suspended. From 29 November to 5 December in the yellow and orange area, checks can be carried out on the paper Certification. DECREE-LAW 26 November 2021, n. 172 Yes, a new COVID-19 Green Certification is issued and you will receive a message with a new AUTHCODE code via SMS or email. If you do not receive it within 48 hours of vaccination you can try to retrieve it yourself on this site. The new Certifications for “third dose” (also called “booster” or “booster” dose) and “second dose” in the case of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine or post-recovery vaccine are issued within 48 hours of vaccination and, starting from 15 December 2021, they are valid for 9 months from the date of administration. From 12 November 2021, the new ones green pass booster vaccinations are issued indicating in the “number of doses performed / total number of doses planned for a complete vaccination cycle”: * 2 of 2 in the case of booster after a single-dose vaccine (Janssen);

in the case of booster after a single-dose vaccine (Janssen); * 2 of 2 in the case of a single dose booster following recovery from Covid-19;

in the case of a single dose booster following recovery from Covid-19; * 3 of 3 in the case of a booster after the completion of the first vaccination course with two doses or in the case of a booster for people vaccinated abroad with a vaccine not authorized by the EMA.

Green pass, how the Verification app works C19

The VerificationC19 app can only be used by “verifiers”, or those in charge of controlling the COVID-19 green certifications: those who provide services for which certification is required, organizers of events and activities to participate in which possession of the same certification and public officials in the exercise of the relative functions is required.

The process of using the verification app is divided, in particular, into the following phases: the verifier requests certification from the interested party, who shows the relative QR Code (in digital or paper format). The app reads the QR Code, extracts the information and proceeds with the authenticity check by verifying the digital signature and then graphically shows the verifier the actual authenticity and validity of the certification as well as the name, surname and date of birth of the ‘holder and the unique identifier of the same. The holder, upon request of the verifier, exhibits a valid identity document for the purpose of verifying the correspondence of the personal data present in the document with those displayed by the app. All sensitive data contained in the green pass will not be stored by the app in respect of privacy.

Instructions for operators

The COVID-19 green certification verification process involves the use of the national verification app VerificationC19, installed on a mobile device. This application allows you to verify the authenticity and validity of the certifications without the need for an internet connection (offline) and without storing personal information on the verifier’s device.

The VerificationC19 application complies with the European version, but reduces the number of data that can be viewed by the operator to minimize the information processed.

How the verification takes place

1 – The Certification is requested by the verifier to the interested party who shows the relative QR Code (in digital or paper format).

2 – The Verification C19 App reads the QR Code, extracts the information from it and proceeds to check the qualified electronic seal.

3 – The Verification C19 App applies the rules to verify that the Certification is valid.

4 – The Verification C19 App graphically shows the verifier the effective validity of the Certification as well as the name, surname and date of birth of the holder of the same.

At the request of the verifier, the interested party exhibits a valid identity document for the purpose of verifying the correspondence of the personal data present in the document with those displayed by the App.

Who are the operators who can verify the Certification

* Public officials in the exercise of their functions. * The personnel assigned to the control services of entertainment and show activities in places open to the public or in public establishments registered in the list referred to in article 3, paragraph 8, of law no. 94.

* The owners of the accommodation facilities and public establishments for which the possession of COVID-19 green certification is required, as well as their delegates.

* The owner or legitimate holder of places or premises where events and activities are held to participate in which possession of COVID-19 green certification is required, as well as their delegates.

* The managers of the facilities that provide health, social-health and social-assistance services for which the possession of COVID-19 green certification is required as visitors, as well as their delegates.



The VerificationC19 App is free.

to know more

Circular of the Ministry of Health June 28, 2021 (User manual for VerifierApp verifiers “VerificationC19”): opens a new window

Clarifications on Green Certifications and their use in a cross-border context and on the Digital Passenger Locator Form

Download

AppStore

Download from the AppStore

PlayStore

Download from the PlayStore

© All rights reserved