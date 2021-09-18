“Verissimo” doubles: also on air on Sunday

Silvia Toffanin returns with her program on Canale 5. The winning formula does not change, but will keep us company one more day Silvia Toffanin Solange Savagnone



Winning program does not change. Indeed, it doubles. For its “first” 25 years of success, 15 of which with the management of Silvia Toffanin, “Very true” celebrate with a double gift. It will air on Saturday and, great news, also on Sunday afternoon starting from 18 September. A doubling that will go on at least for the first part of the television season and then for ten weeks.

The formula remains the same. At the center of the talk of Canale 5 there will, as always, be the interviews of the presenter who every week will meet characters from the world of entertainment, cinema, costume, television and sport who, as if by magic, in front of her polite empathy manage to open up and tell themselves in depth, highlighting lesser known and private aspects of their life. As Silvia had already explained to us: «My job is to have life stories told, possibly without filters, touching the heart, first of all mine». The atmosphere is the warm and exciting one we know, there will be only some minimal differences to characterize the program depending on the day it is aired. The studio, on the other hand, has been renovated, there will be many screens, but the large circle in the center will be maintained with the two armchairs spaced from each other for the host and the guest. A position born out of necessity during the pandemic, but which has become an effective style. So much so that it has also been maintained in this new “double” edition.

Silvia Toffanin does not like to talk about numbers, it is well known. And in a previous interview with us at Sorrisi he specified: «Beyond the ratings, which are certainly important, the real challenge is that of the quality of the contents and also with myself». But the ratings are there and, as Silvia had specified: «They are a demonstration of the public’s affection. We always try to please the faithful spectators and at the same time to conquer others ». And then let’s touch this love with our hands. Last season “Verissimo” had an average of 2,648,000 spectators (19.2% share), with a 5% increase in audiences compared to the previous year. In addition to the traditional audience, it has conquered a younger audience, reaching a 27.6% share among young women between 15 and 24 years old and 25.3% among women 35-44 years old. A success confirmed also on the social front: on Instagram the official profile of the program has exceeded 1,500,000 followers, while on Twitter the hashtag #verissimo has consistently occupied the first places every week among the trending topics.

This happens because Silvia Toffanin’s unique and recognizable style makes “Verissimo” a talk show in which the characters, even the most reserved, are happy to talk about themselves. And it’s easy for a tear to escape us. As Silvia herself explained to Sorrisi: «In the interviews I try to control myself as long as I can, but then I let the emotion win». And on this point he had also specified: «Today I feel safer, even if a bit of basic agitation always remains. That I can keep at bay only with punctuality and preparation. Before each meeting, I study in depth the history of my guests, their life, their professional commitments and this gives me peace of mind. Even if then you can never know where it will end up ».

In addition to the characters of our house, there are many international stars who have been his guests over the years. Among these: Madonna, Cher, Take That, Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, Renée Zellweger, Ron Howard, Tom Hanks, Shakira, Robbie Williams, Monica Bellucci, Carla Bruni, Pamela Anderson, Claudia Schiffer, Bar Refaeli and Javier Zanetti. Not to mention that more recently some interviews have had great coverage in the press and on the web. Among these, how can we forget the one to Lory Del Santo who for the first time spoke of her son Loren, who died at the age of 20. Or the one with Asia Argento who told of the suicide of her partner, chef Anthony Bourdain, and the violent behavior of her mother when she was a child. And again, the touching conversation with Nadia Toffa and the one with the Bologna coach Siniša Mihajlovic, struck by leukemia two years ago. And then, lighter, the meetings with Adriano Celentano and Fiorello. In short, even if we still know little about the guests of this new season, we just have to get comfortable and enjoy the show.

Ilary and Belén, two special guests to begin with

In the first weekend of the new season of “Verissimo” there will be many guests who have not yet been announced. But one of them will be Ilary Blasi, which in these days is hosting a brand new show on Canale 5, “Star in the star”. Silvia and Ilary are very close, so much so that the Roman showgirl never misses, in every season, an appointment with “Verissimo”. This time Ilary, in addition to telling the thousand nuances of her life with the usual frankness, will explain emotions and surprises related to the new program.

Also in the first weekend of the program, among the guests there will be a very popular character: Belén Rodriguez. But in this case the presence of the showgirl represents a real scoop of Silvia Toffanin: in fact it will be the first interview that Belén grants after becoming a mother, last July in Padua, of Luna Marì, a splendid little girl she had with her partner Antonino Spinalbese. But from Belén, always very direct and sincere, other revelations are to be expected.