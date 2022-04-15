Verizon adds calls to Cuba at no additional cost

The American company Verizon Communications Inc. added calls to Cubaat no additional cost, so that customers with unlimited 5G plans are part of the international calling plan Global Choices.

Through a statement, the company based in New York reported that since this Tuesday they increased the list of countries, including the island, to be part of the aforementioned calling plan, which offers a certain number of minutes for long distance calls.

Verizon’s information states that with GlobalChoice “New and existing customers who meet the requirements can access up to five hours per month to call their friends and loved ones in one of the 17 countries in Latin America, at no additional charge, with discounted rates for additional hours.”

The countries included in the plan GlobalChoicethrough which customers will have access to international long distance calls with a monthly allocation of minutes, are Cuba, Honduras, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Paraguay and Panama, in addition to Colombia, Peru, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Brazil, Guatemala, Chile, El Salvador, Ecuador and Bolivia.

“We are proud to expand our international calling plan GlobalChoice to reach more countries in Latin America, including Cuba, so that customers can receive a block of minutes each month to call the country of their choice at no cost,” says Nina Bibby, SVP of Marketing for Verizon’s Consumer Segment.

He also said that this company is “committed to offering our Latino customers the best value, on the best network to help them stay connected with friends and family near and far,” since they have “more options for customers who call from and to the United States, or who are coming to the country for the first time.”

The aforementioned note also reiterates that “Verizon is the only operator that includes a block of monthly minutes of international calls to Cuba at no additional cost. And, as always, talk and text to Mexico and Canada is included in select unlimited 5G plans.”

The text adds that Verizon, after its recent association with Nova Credit, can provide people new to the United States with access to the best 5G network, in addition to device promotions.

“Those relocating from certain countries to the United States can seamlessly opt to share their international credit history with Verizon as part of the application process to purchase the latest devices. This means that it is not necessary to pay the full price up front with 0% interest on device financing.

They also report that Verizon customers who plan to visit their loved ones abroad, plans 5G Do More Y 5G Get More Unlimitedinclude a day of International TravelPass per month, at no additional cost.

TravelPassthey explain, allows you to use your domestic calls, text messages and data in more than 210 countries and destinations outside the US for a flat daily rate to call within the country you are visiting and to call back to the US.

The statement suggests that to register or learn more about GlobalChoice must visit the page: verizon.com/globalchoice.

In addition, they recommend that to learn about Verizon International Credit and plans Get More and the days TravelPass pages should be consulted: verizon.com/internationalcredit or verizon.com/plans/unlimited.

They clarify in their note that the plan GlobalChoice is only available to new and current mobile customers who add a line on unlimited 5G postpaid plans and that for monthly access, you must add the plan Global Choice International and eligible country within 30 days of plan activation.

They also say that a credit of $10/month will be applied for the selected country; credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met, that international calls available from US to mobile or landline phones, to select countries only, starting at 30 minutes/month of use; then up to $0.65 per minute after monthly country allotment.

See vzw.com for list of eligible countries and additional rates, and per minute rates apply after allowance is used.

Verizon Communications Inc. has been established since June 30, 2000 and is considered one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services, as well as offering voice, data and video services and solutions on its networks and award-winning platforms.

It has a worldwide presence and generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers, meeting the demand of its customers for mobile services, connectivity, security and network control.

In 2016, this American company signed with the Telecommunications Company of Cuba SA (ETECSA) a Direct Interconnection Agreement for the exchange of international voice traffic between the United States and Cuba.

The first communications agreement between Cuba and the United States was in February 2015, when ETECSA and IDT Domestic Telecom established an agreement for direct interconnection for voice calls between Cuba and the United States, which entered into force a month later. .