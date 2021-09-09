Vernazza: “Inter and others in the bitcoin world. Just that the fans know the risks: here they are “

Sebastiano Vernazza, a columnist for the Gazzetta dello Sport, spoke extensively about the entry of bitcoins into the world of football

Sebastiano Vernazza, columnist of the Gazzetta dello Sport, spoke extensively about the entry of bitcoins into the world of football. With a series of warnings to fans who are preparing to see their clubs use the cryptocurrency system widely.

“Since Tuesday El Salvador, a country in Central America, has given bitcoins legal tender. What is bitcoin? It is a cryptocurrency, a virtual currency, not issued by a central bank, but based on a telematic network, subject to fluctuations in exchanges on the internet. In Salvador the chivo – “cool” in the local slang, as bitcoin has been called – was not welcomed with enthusiasm, many people took to the streets to protest because they have the perception of fake money, like Monopoly. And how many chivos will it take to make a dollar? The price of Salvadoran money has already collapsed. Bitcoins have also arrived in football. They call them fan tokens, the principle is the same. You buy and sell them for real money – euros, dollars – and are used to guarantee some privileges: participate in the composition of the list of songs to be played in the stadium before the game; affect the formation choices for a second-level friendly; access exclusive content, g iochi included. At the moment these are more or less the benefits guaranteed to those who buy the bitcoins of their favorite team.

Later, who knows, maybe you can have your say on the transfer market and be heard. Many teams now have bitcoins and many are sponsored by the companies that issue them. Socios.com has become the main brand on the uniform of the Italian champion Inter. We are not against bitcoins out of prejudice, as long as we know what risks it faces. Let’s keep it simple: let’s say we buy a Milan fan token for one euro – our price, completely invented, not in line with current values ​​- and keep it in the drawer for three months, without taking care of it.

Ninety days later we could decide to sell it and discover that our Rossoneri fan token has revalued itself and has risen to two euros in listing: wow, how nice. On the contrary, we could run into a depreciation, realizing that our Milanista coin has dropped to 50 cents. We are close to the mechanisms of the stock exchange, but without a regulator as in the case of stock markets. Bitcoin goes up and down in the manner of stocks, but in a context of full deregulation. The PSG of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé has skyrocketed: blessed are those who believed in it a year ago, today they can earn. Paraphrasing Pascal, cheering has its reasons, which reason does not know.

Bitcoincalcistics can become a fun way to support and finance your favorite team, to feel involved and involved, especially if you live thousands of kilometers away and cannot attend the stadium. Economy and finance are worlds in which hearts of stone win, they are places inhabited by highly skilled professionals in speculation, in seizing the right moments to enter and to exit, therefore to grind profits. Green light to token fans, provided that they take into account the losses and do not worry about any burns. This is the dividing line, to sleep peacefully at night “.