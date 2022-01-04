Verona, 8 positive players to the covid. Udinese, 7 cases

Covid is increasingly on the pitch in Serie A, when the resumption of the championship is approaching. Ten members of the Hellas Verona team group (eight players and two staff members) tested positive for Covid. This was announced in a note by the Scala club which specifies how the positivity of the subjects, all regularly vaccinated, was detected after specific tests carried out in the past few hours.

“The Company has immediately activated all the procedures in compliance with the regulations in force and is in constant contact with the competent health authorities – continues the note -. The scheduled pre-match press conference of Mr. Igor Tudor will not be held tomorrow”. Thursday Verona is expected from the match valid for the 20th day of Serie A at La Spezia.

Covid outbreak also in Udinese. The Friulian company “announces that, following the specific screenings which all team members regularly undergo, 9 cases of positive Covid-19 have been found (7 players and 2 staff members)”. Udinese “immediately activated all the procedures in compliance with the regulations and protocols in force and informed the competent health authorities with whom it is constantly in contact”.

At Napoli, Kevin Malcuit is also positive. Over the course of the day, another 4 cases emerge. The blue club has in fact communicated the positivity of Mario Rui – who would not have been able to play on January 6 against Juventus as he was disqualified – of the Primavera player Valerio Boffelli, of a staff member and of a warehouse worker. The positives, all regularly vaccinated, are asymptomatic and will observe the isolation period as per protocol.