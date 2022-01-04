Verona and Udinese boom of infections, 15 positive players. Salernitana-Venice is also at risk

Outbreak Covid for the Verona, with tender of Spice at high risk, and a boom in infections also forUdinese, with the transfer to Florence in maybe. Meanwhile, he risks jumping as well Salerno-Venice to block it, in this case, was the Campania health care company: 11 players from Salernitana tested positive for the swabs.

Verona

“Hellas Verona announces that – currently – ten members of the team group (including eight players and two staff members), all regularly vaccinated, are positive for Covid-19 – notes a note – after specific tests carried out in the past few hours”. The Company immediately activated «all the procedures in compliance with the regulations in force and is in constant contact with the competent health authorities. The scheduled pre-match press conference of Mr. Igor Tudor will not be held tomorrow, Wednesday 5th January ».

La Spezia is also struggling with Covid. Together with Kovalenko and Hristov, Nzola and Manaj are also out for the Befana match against Verona due to positivity at Covid. The latter are the two most important forwards of Thiago Motta’s Spezia, who fielded them regularly in the final part of the first round.

Covid outbreak in Udinese

Covid outbreak, therefore, also in Udinese: the Friulian company has communicated that, following the specific screenings to which all team members regularly undergo, 9 cases of positive Covid-19 have been found, of which 7 players and 2 staff members. “The Club – reads a note – immediately activated all the procedures in compliance with current regulations and protocols and informed the competent health authorities with whom it is constantly in contact”. At this point, Thursday’s trip to Florence becomes in question.

Salerno-Venice at risk

Salernitana risks facing Thursday’s match against Venice in total emergency. From the last round of swabs carried out yesterday (January 3), in fact, others have emerged five positive cases in addition to the six already encountered previously. In total, therefore, the infected rise to eleven, of which nine are players. The club, for privacy reasons, did not disclose the identity of the infected. “We will quarantine the five people who tested positive for 7 or 10 days depending on their condition,” explained the Covid manager of the Salerno ASL, Arcangelo Saggese Tozzi. Another 25 are in quarantine.

“Having taken note of the provisions of the ASL of Salerno, the US Salernitana 1919 forwarded communication to the Lega Serie A in order to request the postponement of the Salernitana – Venice match scheduled for next Thursday 6 January”. This is what the grenade company announces in a note.

