Verona-Atalanta:: votes, scoresheet and scorers

Verona-Atalanta, chronicle of the second half

He tries to get back to Verona, but Toloi is careful on Tameze at the opening. Bravo Montipò on Demiral in the 59th minute, but in the 63rd minute Atalanta passes: Zapata breaks through in the area, the defense barely rejects, collects Koopmeiners outside the area, left deflected by Tameze, This time Montipò can do nothing and is 1-2 Nerazzurri. The hosts suffer the blow, and only at 83 ‘they build a good chance with Simeone, but his conclusion is lost very little on the bottom. The final forcing of Hellas does not produce the hoped-for draw, it ends with the three points in the safe for Mr. Gasperini’s team.