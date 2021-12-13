Sports

Verona-Atalanta:: votes, scoresheet and scorers

Atalanta wins again, they do it on the Verona field, where no one had yet achieved a full result since Igor Tudor’s arrival on the rossoblù bench: the initial advantage signed by Simeone is not enough for Hellas, the Orobics overturn it with Miranchuk in the first half and Koopmeiners in the second half. 1-2 the final result.

Verona-Atalanta 1-2, chronicle of the first half

Verona starts better, the first real chance is for Caprari, but his conclusion from a good position at 18 ‘is lost on the bottom. At 22 ‘Simeone unlocks it, diagonal from a tight angle that surprises Musso after having surprised Djimsiti at speed. At 31 ‘Musso is forgiven by opposing the close shot of Lasagna, and allowing his team to organize the reaction, which arrives vehemently. At 33 ‘, in fact, the general rehearsals of a draw with Pasalic’s pole, while at 37 ‘Miranchuk scores the 1-1: Pezzella works a good ball for his team-mate, who fits well in the area and surprises Montipò with his left-handed. Thus we go to rest.

Verona-Atalanta, chronicle of the second half

He tries to get back to Verona, but Toloi is careful on Tameze at the opening. Bravo Montipò on Demiral in the 59th minute, but in the 63rd minute Atalanta passes: Zapata breaks through in the area, the defense barely rejects, collects Koopmeiners outside the area, left deflected by Tameze, This time Montipò can do nothing and is 1-2 Nerazzurri. The hosts suffer the blow, and only at 83 ‘they build a good chance with Simeone, but his conclusion is lost very little on the bottom. The final forcing of Hellas does not produce the hoped-for draw, it ends with the three points in the safe for Mr. Gasperini’s team.

17th day of Serie A, Verona-Atalanta, formations and scorers

