Verona-Bologna, Mihajlovic in conference: “So it’s difficult to prepare for matches”

On the eve of the match against the Gialloblù, Sinisa remembers when in 2019 he went to the bench at the Bentegodi for a promise made to the team: it was the beginning of the fight against leukemia. And there is still some remorse for the first half against Napoli

Five defeats in the last six, only one victory but also close matches and few training sessions. Sinisa Mihajlovic asks for immediate redemption from Bologna before the away match in Verona. A very well-launched Verona and a Bologna that received Sinisa’s anger for the badly approached match against Napoli. “How are the players? They are different at risk, you have to see who manages to be available: the scenario compared to the previous game hasn’t changed much, but the aftermath of Covid are there, you take them with you, let us be clear as others. try to do the best with what you can. The break will come at the right time, now with Verona we will have to take points at all costs: tough race, Tudor deserves the compliments, each of us has to grit our teeth and get out more than that I got angry with the boys, because the first half with Napoli was not prepared like this. And this is not good: in football as in life you can lose but you have to see how you lose. “

In the hotel and Theate – Again: “How did we prepare the match? We didn’t prepare it, the weather where it was, by now I train more Primavera than first team players – continues Mihajlovic -. We will prepare the inactive balls in the hotel tomorrow morning … Theate? I said that since he went to the national team he has changed his attitude, he has become a bit presumptuous, he says no but to me it seems so and maybe that attitude has come to him unconsciously. Then he was unlucky because the last goals arrived everyone with him in between, so I think he needs to come back a little more humble. ”

Those memories – Meanwhile, tomorrow, Sinisa returns for the second time to Bentegodi, the stadium that on 25 August 2019 saw him present on the bench for a promise made to the team despite having begun to face the fight against leukemia for 40 days. “What do I think of the return to Bentegodi? I remember the great technical area, the largest in Serie A, I was also challenged in the problem at that time … but the fact that you ask me and I don’t think about it is positive. forget everything, every now and then I have flashes, I look at the photos, it is important to remember to always keep the balance, that the problems of life are those and that however the experiences lived are useful, they must be maintained “. Then, it’s back to today and to the market. “Dominguez I hope he plays tomorrow and then he will operate: I think the club will take a midfielder, then we have to see how Schouten is doing. Arnautovic? nothing. I need people who are 100% and even Orsolini yesterday still had pain in his shoulder, he’ll give an injection and we’ll see … “.

