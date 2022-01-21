Verona-Bologna, the official formations

The curtain rises on 23rd matchday of Serie A. At the Bentegodi in Verona, 8.45 pm, theHellas by Igor Tudor will host the Bologna.

The Gialloblù, returning from the victory against Sassuolo, they are hunting for an internal success that has been missing since November 22nd against Empoli. Then only two points in the last five games played at home. Bologna, on the other hand, have lost five of their last six games, but have not lost at Bentegodi since 2005.

Tudor confirms the usual 3-4-2-1 with Barak and Caprari in support of Simeone. Mihajlovic, on the other hand, chooses a 5-3-2 with Hickey And Theate on the outside. In attack Orsolini and Sansone, with Arnautovic initially on the bench

The official formations

Verona (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Casale, Gunter, Ceccherini; Pharaohs, Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak, Caprari; Simeone. Available: Pandur, Berardi, Kalinic, Lasagna, Ruegg, Bessa, Depaoli, Sutalo, Ragusa, Coppola, Tameze. All .: Tudor

Bologna (5-3-2): Skorupski; Hickey, Bonifazi, Medel, Binks, Theate; Soriano, Dominguez, Svanberg; Orsolini, Samson. Available: Bardi, Bagnolini, Arnautovic, Viola, Van Hooijdonk, Stivanello, Pyyhtia, Vignato, Cangiano, Raimondo, Annan, Falcinelli. All .: Mihajlovic