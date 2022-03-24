Verona, “fake anti-Covid vaccines for 300 euros”: a general practitioner and five intermediaries arrested. “285 false certificates issued”

A general practitioner was arrested in the province of Verona on charges of having simulatedbehind compensationadministrations of vaccine anti-Covid-19. The case is being investigated by the Carabinieri of the Antiphistication and Health Unit (Nas) of Padua, who have also carried out five other orders of pre-trial detention towards persons deemed “intermediaries“, That is, accused of procuring the doctor the”clients“To administer the fake vaccination. The offenses alleged for various reasons are embezzlement, corruption for an act contrary to official duties, abusive exercise by profession, culpable epidemic, false ideological of the public official in public deed and certificate e aggravated scam. In total, according to the indictment, they are 285 the subjects who paying a sum of three hundred euros they got the false certifications without having received the vaccine: all are accused of corruption. The doctor is also being investigated for fraud to the damage of the State for having obtained from the National Health System i refunds for the execution of false vaccinations.

Read Also Covid, Gimbe: “The contagion curve marks + 36% in 7 days. Keep the Green pass and mask indoors. Vaccinations stalled “

According to the investigators, the doctor did not even pretend to administer the drug, but limited himself to issuing the certification. The alleged “intermediaries” came to him with lists of people to be “vaccinated” and the money cash. The defendants, it is the prosecution, also guaranteed the release of false certifications which attested to the report of negative swabs: a simple one was enough telephone request from no-vax who needed it to travel. The investigation by the Verona Public Prosecutor’s Office was approved at August 2020: already last April the investigators had noticed that the professional appeared to have vaccinated a number of people higher than the doses assigned to him and that some of the “vaccinated” were resident in different cities and regions. Among the patients of the medical office also belonging to the police, military, doctors, nurses, teachers, belonging to the professional categories subject to the vaccination obligation.