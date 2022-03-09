Verona-Naples, tickets on sale: info and prices for the guest sector

Tickets are on sale for Hellas Verona-Napoli, 29th matchday of Serie A scheduled for Sunday 13 March 2022 at 15:00.

The sale of the coupons will take place in the following ways:

Non-transferable coupon price € 25.00 (price includes presale)

Methods of sale: 1) VivaTicket circuit in Italy: https://shop.vivaticket.com/ita/ricercapv – “Football sales network” / 2) On-line through the website www.vivaticket.it

The sale for the Guests Sector will end on Saturday at 19.00.

The guest sector, called “Upper North Curve” is not equipped to accommodate people with motor disabilities.

As per Resolution no. 8 of the National Observatory on Sporting Events of 01/03/2022 the purchase of tickets for residents in the Campania Region is limited to the guest sector only with the obligation of a loyalty card from the SSC Napoli Society.

With reference to the provisions of the decisions of the National Observatory on Sporting Events no. 14/2007 of 8 March 2007 (introduction of banners and the like in sports facilities), we inform you that the address where your fans will be able to send requests is striscioni@hellasverona.it within the deadlines set out in the following link: https : //www.hellasverona.it/it/stadio/bentegodi? a = entry-procedures in the section and PROCEDURE FOR REQUESTING AUTHORIZATION.

ACCESS MODE

– To access the stadium it will be necessary to have a “Strengthened” Green Pass.

HOW TO GET THE GREEN PASS

– 15 days after receiving the first dose of vaccine (up to the date set for the second dose)

– With two vaccinations within the previous six months

– With complete vaccination (third dose);

– With the certification of cure from Covid-19 in the previous 6 months;

VERIFY GREEN PASS VALIDITY

– It is essential to have obtained and be able to exhibit the QR Code, the only functional detector for verifying the validity of the Green Pass with the ministerial app.

Coupons will not be refunded if the holder cannot show the documentation required for access to the event, in particular a valid identity document in original, ticket and QR code of the green pass.

HOW TO GET TO THE STADIUM

– BY CAR: A22 motorway exit. Autostrada del Brennero tollbooth Verona-Nord, follow the signs for Verona center and stadium. Take the slip road to the stadium, last exit for guest parking, at the roundabout take the last exit for guest parking.

– BY BUS: Urban lines from the center and from the railway station to the Bentegodi Stadium stop.

– BY TRAIN: Verona Porta Nuova railway station at km 2.

– BY PLANE: Valerio Catullo International Airport of Verona at 11 Km.

The gates of the stadium will open approximately two hours before the start of the match, unless otherwise communicated. The entrance gates reserved for the guest supporters are numbers 5 and 6 (guest corner)

When accessing the stadium, the staff in charge will carry out checks on the spectators: maximum collaboration is recommended and you are invited to read in particular the regulations for use of the stadium and the other procedures at the following link https: //www.hellasverona. it / it / stadium / bentegodi