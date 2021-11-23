Verona overcomes Empoli at the end of the game, a flash of Tameze decides: the match report

Latest football news – Fundamental victory for Hellas Verona, which after the draw in Naples brings home another result that is nothing short of important. In fact, Tudor’s men overcame Empoli 2-1 thanks to Barak’s goals and Tameze’s flicker in the final. With this success the Scaligeri fly to 19 points, while the Tuscans remain stationary at 16.

Hellas Verona Empoli match report: result

MARKERS: 49 ′ Barak, 91 ′ Tameze (V); 67 ‘Romagnoli (E)

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Dawidowicz, Günter, Ceccherini; Faraoni, Tameze (95 ‘Sutalo), Veloso, Casale (46’ Lazovic, 97 ‘Lazovic)); Barak, Caprari; Simeone (95 ′ Hongla). Available: Pandur, Berardi, Lasagna, Cetin, Cancellieri, Rüegg, Ragusa, Hongla. Trainer: Igor Tudor

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Fiamozzi, Romagnoli, Luperto, Marchizza; Haas (75 ′ Asllani), Stulac (75 ′ Bandinelli), Henderson (57 ′ Ricci); Di Francesco (84 ′ Ismajli); Pinamonti, Mancuso (57 ‘Bajrami). Available: Ujkani, Cutrone, Tonelli, La Mantia, Zurkowski, Stojanovic, Parisi. Trainer: Aurelio Andreazzoli

REFEREE: Matteo Gariglio (Section AIA of Pinerolo)

NOTES: WARNINGS: Simeone (V); Luperto, Di Francesco, Bandinelli (E)