Sports

Verona overcomes Empoli at the end of the game, a flash of Tameze decides: the match report

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee60 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Latest football news – Fundamental victory for Hellas Verona, which after the draw in Naples brings home another result that is nothing short of important. In fact, Tudor’s men overcame Empoli 2-1 thanks to Barak’s goals and Tameze’s flicker in the final. With this success the Scaligeri fly to 19 points, while the Tuscans remain stationary at 16.

Hellas Verona Empoli match report: result

MARKERS: 49 ′ Barak, 91 ′ Tameze (V); 67 ‘Romagnoli (E)

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Dawidowicz, Günter, Ceccherini; Faraoni, Tameze (95 ‘Sutalo), Veloso, Casale (46’ Lazovic, 97 ‘Lazovic)); Barak, Caprari; Simeone (95 ′ Hongla). Available: Pandur, Berardi, Lasagna, Cetin, Cancellieri, Rüegg, Ragusa, Hongla. Trainer: Igor Tudor

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Fiamozzi, Romagnoli, Luperto, Marchizza; Haas (75 ′ Asllani), Stulac (75 ′ Bandinelli), Henderson (57 ′ Ricci); Di Francesco (84 ′ Ismajli); Pinamonti, Mancuso (57 ‘Bajrami). Available: Ujkani, Cutrone, Tonelli, La Mantia, Zurkowski, Stojanovic, Parisi. Trainer: Aurelio Andreazzoli

REFEREE: Matteo Gariglio (Section AIA of Pinerolo)

NOTES: WARNINGS: Simeone (V); Luperto, Di Francesco, Bandinelli (E)

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee60 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“The announcement of the second Alfa Romeo driver on Tuesday”

2 weeks ago

SBK, Superbike Indonesia, Mandalika: the times on TV on Sky and TV8

5 days ago

Milan, loan idea in January for Ballo-Tourè. I resumed contact with Faivre

2 weeks ago

From the euphoria of Tiraspol to the next day’s session: Inter already in a derby atmosphere

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button