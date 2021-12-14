Verona-Rovigo-Chioggia line, two new hybrid trains purchased. Elisa De B …

Infrastructure Venete srl, a regional company created to manage railway and inland navigation infrastructures, has purchased two hybrid trains, (diesel traction + batteries with electric charging for use in entrances and exits from stations and stops) with 3 carriages to be allocated to the non-electrified railway lines Verona-Rovigo and Rovigo-Chioggia. The Veneto Region communicates this in a note. The contract falls within the scope of Regional Law number 26 of 2021, which provided for the granting of an extraordinary contribution to Infrastructure Venete for the acquisition of convoys to be used for the local public transport service by rail.

“The purchase is part of the broader railway upgrading plan, both of the infrastructure and of the service – he says in the note Elisa De Berti, Vice President and Councilor for Infrastructure and Transport of the Region, «On the Rovigo-Verona and Rovigo-Chioggia routes, the Region is implementing a program, with respect to which the purchase is the maintenance of a commitment made with the citizens. In the PRT, Regional Transport Plan, we set ourselves the goal of renewing the rolling stock and improving the efficiency and safety of the network ».

“In detail”, explains De Berti in the note, “on the Verona-Rovigo-Chioggia line, the suppression program provides for the elimination of 23 level crossings (18 along the Verona-Rovigo and 5 along the Rovigo-Chioggia) for an investment of approximately 16 million euros. In addition, 200 thousand euros were allocated for a feasibility study of the electrification of the Cerea-Isola della Scala section. The total cost for the new trains is approximately 13 million: of these, 10 are borne by the Region, and 3 by Infrastructure Venete srl ».

From the end of 2023, the date scheduled for the delivery of the two Stadler-Flirt DMU Hybrid, the new trains will replace the same number of ALN 668s, contributing, together with the 6 new electric trains already ordered by the joint-stock company for the service on the Adria-Venice-Mestre line, to renew the fleet available to the company entrusted with the railway service.

The two hybrid trains are supplied by the Swiss construction company Stadler Bussnang AG. They are trains with three carriages, with a blocked composition. The characteristic of being hybrid, the note states, allows to reduce the impacts near the stops and stations for lower emissions into the atmosphere, lower noise and lower vibrations. The percentage of recyclable materials with which they are built amounts to over 93%. They are equipped with LED lighting, 220 Volt sockets, USB connections and a passenger information system.

Accessibility for people with reduced mobility, the note continues, is ensured by mobile platforms that compensate for the distance between the doors and the platform. Each carriage can accommodate up to 8 bike spaces.