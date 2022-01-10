Verona-Salernitana 1-2: Djuric’s goal. Lazovic and Kastanos

In the large icebox of Bentegodi, with a long list of absentees due to the positivity at Covid both on one side and on the other, an orderly Salernitana surprises Verona, wins 2-1 and rekindles the race to salvation. Hellas comes from the victory against Spezia, is full of players blocked by Covid, has one more positive (Sutalo) and two less (Magnani and Cancellieri, however out), but Salernitana has, in the same way, many absences due to the virus and has in fact been at a standstill for more than twenty days, under the banner of turbulence, with the company’s passage on the line concluded with the purchase of the club, in the formalization phase, by Danilo Iervolino: wet debut from victory, his.

In a stadium with little public (the Curva Sud, the heart of the yellow-blue supporters, decides not to enter, given the new access restrictions), Tudor necessarily changes little compared to Thursday’s game – Tameze starts from the bench, debut as a starter for Depaoli, forward trio with Lasagna and Caprari in support of Simeone -, Colantuono chooses the set-up with the 3-5-2, in attack alongside Djuric is Gondo. Verona pushes immediately, Salernitana remains compact behind and tries to overturn in front to sting. Simeone heads up, hits, deflects for a corner. Biglia that rotates between the feet of Hellas, who tries with Ilic (Belec puts out). As soon as Verona, however, is wrong, it is patatrac, with Salernitana shooting: Gunter knocks out Gondo in the area, penalty, Djuric, on 29 ‘, overtakes Pandur. Hellas wobbles, Gondo has the ball on his head to double, Pandur replies. Difficulty to absorb the disadvantage, Verona, produces little, begins to slow in the second half. Tudor decides it’s time to change, puts in Kalinic for Simeone and Barak for Depaoli. The equalizer arrived, achieved by Lazovic, in the 18 ‘: shot that runs diagonally, Belec touches, it is not enough. Salernitana reorganizes, starts again and passes again, this time on a free kick from Kastanos, 20 ‘from the end. Verona returns to the charge, goes close to par with a heel from Kalinic, then with Barak, lines up corner kicks. Final lit, Ilic is expelled for protests. Nothing to do for Hellas, Salernitana finds a victory that was missing from the match on 23 October with Venezia. Even then, and always in Veneto for 2-1.