Verona – Salernitana: 1-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live broadcast of this match with us, see you in the next Serie A round!22:49

Three gold points for Salernitana who, despite all the difficulties, between corporate problems and quarantines, moves to 11 points, just one point from Genoa but with two fewer games. Verona stops and remains at 27 points.22:48

The Salernitana wins the Bentegodi with a proof of pride. Guests ahead on a penalty with Djuric, Lazovic found the draw in the second half, but a magic from Kastanos on a free kick gave the grenade their first victory of the year.22:45

90 ‘+ 7’ End of the game: VERONA – SALERNITANA 1-2.22:44

90 ‘+ 4’ Last assaults of Verona, the guests try to resist.22:40

90 ‘+ 1’ Yellow card also for Gunter.22:41

90 ‘ There will be 7 minutes of recovery.22:38

89 ‘ Yellow card in Salerno for Di Tacchio.22:36

88 ‘ Red card for Ilic for protests towards the referee!22:36

86 ‘ MIRACLE OF GAGLIOLO! Saving almost on the line after a conclusion from a few steps by Barak, the player of Salernitana immolates himself and sends for a corner.22:33

85 ‘ In Salerno, Kechrida takes the place of Veseli.22:32

85 ‘ In Verona Tameze takes the place of Casale.22:31

84 ‘ Salernitana players also exhausted by the fact of not being able to train well due to the quarantine.22:31

79 ‘ KALINIC! Kalinic’s heel on Veloso’s tense assist, the ball by a whisker to the left of Belec.22:26

76 ‘ Bonazzoli also enters for Gondo.22:23

76 ‘ In Salernitana in Capezzi for Coulibaly.22:23

75 ‘ Try to push Verona with all the players.22:22

71 ‘ Replacement in Salerno, Delli Carri enters for Zortea.22:19

70 ‘ GOAL! Verona – SALERNITANA 1-2! Kastanos network. Strong punishment under the crossbar of Kastanos, minimal deviation of Lasagna and guests who return to the advantage. Look at the player’s profile Grigoris Kastanos22:18

67 ‘ Salernitana counterattack with Zortea who starts alone, but at the limit misses the control and loses the moment.22:14

63 ‘ GOAL! VERONA – Salernitana 1-1! Lazovic network. Maneuvered action by Verona with Veloso serving Lazovic in depth, strong shot at the far post that puts Belec in. Look at the player’s card Darko Lazovic22:12

61 ‘ Verona immediately responds with Barak, served by the bottom tries the first conclusion. Ball slightly high above the crossbar.22:09

60 ‘ ZORTEA! Gondo spins a great ball for Zortea who fits between the lines and kicks first. High ball over the crossbar.22:08

59 ‘ Barak takes Depaoli’s place.22:06

59 ‘ Double change in Verona, Kalinic enters for Simeone.22:06

56 ‘ Caprari’s pocket for Veloso, but from the back instead of serving in the center he kicks power and sends high over the crossbar.22:03

54 ‘ Caprari’s cross shot from a tight angle, Belec blocks safely.22:01

50 ‘ Recovery started along the lines of the first half, the home team keeps the ball, Salernitana defends itself.21:57

46 ‘ The second half of VERONA – SALERNITANA begins. It starts again without substitutions.21:52

Guests temporarily ahead thanks to the penalty signed by Djuric after half an hour of play. Match commanded in terms of ball possession by Verona, but Salernitana skilled and effective in the counterattack.21:35

45 ‘+ 1’ End of the first half: VERONA – SALERNITANA 0-1.21:35

45 ‘ There will be 1 minute of recovery.21:34

43 ‘ The pressure from Verona continues but the defense of Salernitana makes a wall and rejects any attack.21:32

38 ‘ GONDO! Gored in progress from a few steps, Pandur smanaccia in the corner.21:28

35 ‘ Yellow card for Gyomber, tactical foul in midfield on Simeone.21:24

32 ‘ Free kick Verona, Veloso kicks but his shot flies high over the crossbar.21:21

31 ‘ Yellow card for Kastanos, foul to the limit on Ilic.21:20

29 ‘ GOAL! Verona – SALERNITANA 0-1! Djuric network. Strong and central penalty, the ball ends up under the crossbar. See the card of the player Milan Djuric21:19

28 ‘ PENALTY FOOTBALL FOR SALERNITANA! Contact on Gondo by Gunter, Dionisi points to the disk.21:17

25 ‘ LASAGNA! From the edge he puts the ball on the left and tries the power shot. Central shot, Belec blocks.21:14

22 ‘ The pressure from Verona continues, the Salernitana compact behind holds a hit.21:11

18 ‘ ILIC! Control and left from the edge, Belec smanaccia in the corner.21:07

14 ‘ Another corner kick Verona, Veloso at the far post, Depaoli off but Belec blocks safely.21:03

10 ‘ Start of the match with the home team controlling the game. Salernitana tries to defend itself.20:59

6 ‘ SIMEON! Cross from the trocar by Depaoli, the attacker hits the head but sends to the left of Belec. The deflected ball will be a corner kick.20:55

2′ Corner kick Verona, Veloso in the area where Gunter heads off but saves Belec.20:52

1 ‘ STARTING WHISTLE OF VERONA – SALERNITANA. Referees Dionisi.20:50

In Salernitana, Belec in goal, Gagliolo, Gyomber and Veseli in the defensive trio. Kastanos, Coulibaly, Di Tacchio, Jaroszynski and Zortea will play in the middle of the field while Gondo and Djuric will be the attacking terminals.20:26

In Verona there is still space for Pandur as a holder between the posts. Simeone plays forward, while Casale, Gunter and Ceccherini will go in defense. In the median De Paoli, Ilic, Veloso and Lazovic will act behind Lasagna and Caprari.20:25

SALERNITANA formation (3-5-2): Belec – Gyomber, Veseli, Gagliolo – Kastanos, Zortea, Coulibaly M, Di Tacchio, Jaroszynski – Gondo, Djuric. Available: Deli Carri, Perrone, Kechrida, Russo, Motoc, Capezzi, Schiavone, Bonazzoli, Cannavale, De Matteis, Fiorillo.20:07

VERONA formation (3-4-2-1): Pandur – Casale, Gunter, Ceccherini – Depaoli, Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic – Lasagna, Caprari – Simeone. Available: Ruegg, Pierobon, Tameze, Barak, Kalinic, Florio, Chiesa, Kivila.20:52

Verona comes from the away win at La Spezia for 2-1, which allowed them to climb to 27 points in the standings. The Campania region instead skipped the match against Venice scheduled for January 6th.19:48

A high-risk game for several days but which in the end had the definitive go-ahead, so Salernitana will be able to inaugurate its 2022 in a difficult away match against a team in good shape.19:47