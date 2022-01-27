Verona, the flyers for the “gymnasium of fascism” on the eve of the Day of Remembrance

A few hours before the Day of Remembrance on January 27, the residents of Borgo Trento, a district of Verona, found a flyer in the mailbox where the image of Benito Mussolini with the title “Black rainbow“. Why a gym? Because fascism is a complete sport. The signature is of a self-styled “Black Rainbow” group and the “news” is that of an opening in the neighborhood of a gym in the district. The tones, the provincial and citizen secretaries of the Pd Verona Maurizio Facincani and Luigi Ugoli as well as the municipal council group Pd Verona with Federico Benini, Elisa La Paglia, Stefano Vallani denounce on Facebook, are “beyond measure bloody”: “” the bodies as weapons “and the need to” bleed society “. These are hallucinating and hallucinatory statements, on which we understand that the judicial and police authorities are already investigating “the Digos, reads the post.

“We therefore hope that those responsible for this propaganda, which is clearly an apology for fascism, will be identified and prosecuted according to the law. From a political point of view, we can only reiterate the need for a clear stance by all local institutions in favor of democratic values ​​and practices, against the outbursts of fascism and intolerance that have been shaking our country for some time. territory. It is these acts, and not the journalists who report or investigate them, that put the city in a bad light towards the rest of the country and the rest of the world. And the fact that the outgoing mayor Federico Sboarina fails to admit that the city has a big problem with the negative influences of far-right groups only makes the situation worse ». And finally the attack: «In this final mandate, the city seems prey to extremist groups and baby gangs that put the neighborhoods in turmoil. Is Sboarina going to do something or does she think she’ll stay at the window again and tell them that they’re just foolish? “

The leaflet closes with a phrase from Tacitus. «Honesta mors turpi vita potior», an honest death is better than a shameful life ». It reads: “We are a group of young Italians of apolitical and non-partisan young ages”. “In Verona there is a lack of meeting spaces for young militants who are misaligned by the dominant ideology. To this we say No and we are going to create this place that was missing today ». The place is the gymnasium and the announcement is that the arrival is “imminent in the Trento district”. And again: «Aren’t you convinced? Come and tell us in the face ». “We have an idea and we will defend it. Against the integration of the foreigner we advocate disintegration … Our desire is order … We want to bite life by making our machine bodies perfect for scratching society. Until it bleeds ».

