Verónica Alcocer responds to Marbelle’s trill – Elections 2022

A new ‘fight’ between the singer Marbelle and the presidential campaign of the Historical Pact has been recorded in recent days. This time the comments were directed to Veronica Alcocerwife of the candidate for the House of Nariño, Gustavo Petro, and who responded via Twitter to the trills of the interpreter of ‘Collar de Perals’, where he describes her as ‘jumpy’.



“Who do you want to see as first lady? That great woman supported by the engineer or that ‘jumper’ with pretensions of Lady Di,” Marbelle asked her followers last Sunday, June 12.

Internet users immediately began to tag Alcocer in the publication, who is quite active in the aforementioned social network and responded to the artist’s remarks.

“Infulas no. But my inspiration is Lady Di, along with Mother Teresa of Calcutta and First Lady Michelle Obama. Greetings, Marbelle”, Veronica replied.

Meanwhile, the issue did not end there, as the singer once again generated controversy by replicating the message from Petro’s wife telling him “that not be trusting because one only sends greetings to friendsluck”.

This is not the first time that the artist has made comments of this caliber against Gustavo Petro’s campaign, since she has been constantly seen making statements against Francia Márquez, vice-presidential formula, and against other members of the political movement.

