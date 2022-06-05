Veronica Castro She was, is and will forever be the great eternal diva of Mexico. And it is that the years do not seem to pass for the actress, presenter and singer, who -in addition- has left as a legacy an impressive family of celebrities. And true to her style, always rebellious and rebellious, but with which she knew how to win over the Mexican public and the whole world, Veronica Castro He has left interviews and phrases for posterity. And where, among other things, she has been able to show herself without filters or mince words in front of his fans.

One of these memorable interviews was the one he gave in 1994, on the program “Siempre en Domingo” and hosted by the also legendary Raúl Velasco. Throughout the conversation, in which Veronica Castro had to make an excessive effort to be able to speak between the applause and shouts of her fans who had packed the television studio, the Mexican diva reviewed part of her career, her most recent releases. And even she was encouraged to confess what she was like as a mother-in-law and her relationship with her two sons, Michel and Cristian castro.

Related news

Even, Veronica Castro He acknowledged that at the beginning he liked “half fat” that they yelled at him mother-in-law, although later -laughing- he acknowledged that he got used to it. And it was at that moment that she described her atypical relationship with her two children, her jealousy and her personality as her mother-in-law.

Verónica Castro: this is the actress as ‘mother-in-law’. Source: Terra Archive.

This is how Verónica Castro defines herself as a mother-in-law

Veronica Castro had come to Raúl Velasco’s program, invited to present her album “Vámonos al dancing”. And it was in that interview in an intimate tone and in which she was applauded and celebrated by a multitude of fans in the studio in which the actress, singer and presenter referred to different aspects of her life and her way of being .

However, one of the moments that most revolutionized the program and its audience was when Velasco asked Veronica Castro how was she as a mother-in-law. And there, Mexican life confessed that, although she was jealous, her children, Michel and Cristian castro they were more jealous than she was.

“As a mother-in-law I am going to be tremendous, I am very jealous. But they are more jealous than me. Pretend that I have two husbands, Michel and Cristian, they are two husbands in my house and also jealous,” he stressed. Veronica Castro in the middle of the interview.

Verónica Castro: this is the actress as ‘mother-in-law’. Source: Terra Archive.

Faced with this confession, the driver took advantage of the situation and -after apologizing to the sons of Veronica Castro– He approached “La Vero” and gave the woman an affectionate and impressive kiss on the cheek, which was also applauded by the public.