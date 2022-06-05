Entertainment

Verónica Castro: this is the actress as ‘mother-in-law’

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Veronica Castro She was, is and will forever be the great eternal diva of Mexico. And it is that the years do not seem to pass for the actress, presenter and singer, who -in addition- has left as a legacy an impressive family of celebrities. And true to her style, always rebellious and rebellious, but with which she knew how to win over the Mexican public and the whole world, Veronica Castro He has left interviews and phrases for posterity. And where, among other things, she has been able to show herself without filters or mince words in front of his fans.

One of these memorable interviews was the one he gave in 1994, on the program “Siempre en Domingo” and hosted by the also legendary Raúl Velasco. Throughout the conversation, in which Veronica Castro had to make an excessive effort to be able to speak between the applause and shouts of her fans who had packed the television studio, the Mexican diva reviewed part of her career, her most recent releases. And even she was encouraged to confess what she was like as a mother-in-law and her relationship with her two sons, Michel and Cristian castro.

Source link

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“Yes, that’s how I stay skinny”

2 mins ago

Chris Rock forgives Will Smith: this is why

3 mins ago

Rapper Trouble DTE is shot to death inside his car in Atlanta

13 mins ago

Who is Austin Butler, the actor who plays Elvis Presley?

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button