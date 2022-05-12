Verónica Chaves and Marcelo Toyotoshi, together at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix – People

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix brought together media from around the world, on the fifth date of the 2022 season. Over the weekend, Miami became the capital of motorsport and Verónica Chaves together with Marcelo Toyotoshi did not miss the car event, As they showed on their social networks.

motor sport fans

So much Marcelo Toyotoshi as Verónica Chaves are fans of motor sports and were present at the Miami International Autodrome, where some 250 thousand people attended in the three days that the event lasted.

The Toyotoshi-Chaves marriage vibrated with each passing vehicle on the track and enjoyed an unforgettable weekendjudging by the publications of both Vero and Marcelo in their respective Instagram accounts.

Celebrities present in F1

International media from different fields said present at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, which had as its first winner Max Verstappen.

The singers Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, Bad Bunny, Luis Fonsi attended the sporting event. Just as the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama; actor Michael Douglas, Paris Hilton, Mila Kunis, among other celebrities.

the athletes Michael Jordan, David Beckham, Tom Brady, Venus and Serena Williams they were also at the Miami International Autodrome. As well as the famous Canadian model Winnie Harlow, with whom our compatriot Verónica Chaves posed.