Verónica Falcón, active in Hollywood

Verónica Falcón has joined the group of Mexican actors who are active in Hollywood. During the pandemic, he was seen in Marvel by having a special participation in the series Falcon and the winter soldier, he worked alongside Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise and is currently seen in the last season of Ozark with Jason Bateman and Laura Linny.

He joins Aristotle and Dante discover the secrets of the universe, which he made with Eva Longoria, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eugenio Derbez “It’s a film that I really like and produced by Eugenio Derbez, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kyra Sedgwick. It is a story that I love very much, that makes me very excited for the public to see it, in which the director Aitch Alberto did a job with a lot of love. It is a very beautiful film, of which I am very proud. It is a great job by Eugenio and it gives me great pleasure to see compatriots working here and doing good jobs”, said Verónica Falcón in an interview with Excelsior.

Based on the novel Aristotle and Dante discover the secrets of the universe, by Benjamín Alire Sáenz, the film focuses on two teenagers, one very shy and the other outgoing, who generate a very special bond with the border between Mexico and the United States as the setting. In this story, in addition to producing, Eugenio Derbez will act side by side with Verónica Falcón.

Eugenio and I are husband and wife in the film and what I can tell you is that the public is going to enjoy it very much. I do not want to advance too much because the announcement will be made later, but I can tell you that it is a film that we made with great care, it is a small film, with a good script and our director did a great job, “said Falcón via Zoom.

It is known that the two young protagonists are Max Pelayo, who will play Aristotle, and Reese González, who will play Dante. Eugenio Derbez and Verónica Falcón will play Aristotle’s parents, while Eva Longoria and Kevin Alejandro will play Dante’s parents. In the film, which is in post production, Lin-Manuel Miranda will also act as narrator.

While the official announcement of Aristotle and Dante discovering the secrets of the universe is being made, Falcón, who has been working in Hollywood for eight years, is also promoting his work on Ozark, a series that has become a phenomenon since it began broadcasting.

I am very happy with the result and I think that Ozark is one of those series that the public and the industry watch. With so much on offer, with so many streamers, so many series and quality works everywhere, there is not enough time to see everything, however Ozark, for being Ozark, for being the type of series that it is and having the awards and recognition that it has had, is a series that is present in the industry. So I think it does open the doors a little more for me in the middle and people have seen a little more of the work I do, “reflected the 55-year-old actress.

Falcón’s work can be seen from the second part of the fourth and final season of Ozark, a series starring Jason Bateman in which it is told how a brilliant financier named Marty Byrde, to pay off a debt, gets involved with his family in the money laundering of a Mexican drug trafficker. Verónica Falcón plays Camila Elizondo, the sister of drug lord Omar Navarro, for whom the financier (Bateman) works. Camila is the mother of Javi (Alfonso Herrera) and due to a series of situations, she takes control of the cartel.

Everything is in the script, it is a very well written story, so perfectly designed and told. The challenge was to work and reach the level of the script and the level of the series, which has been a watershed series in the history of television and it has been a great responsibility. My character, I don’t want to say too much for people who haven’t seen the ending yet, but he’s a character that really transforms and brings emphatic closure to what’s happened in Ozark. It was a great responsibility and I felt pressure from me to do a good job,” said the actress, who has also made a career as a choreographer.

Something Falcón enjoyed about Ozark was that several of the episodes were directed by different women, including actress Laura Linney, who plays Wendy Bryde, wife of Marty Bryde.

One of the reasons Ozark is such a respected and quality series in the industry is because it really picks the people that are right for the job. It is not a series that says: ‘I am going to hire a female director because she is a woman, but she hires her because she is good at what she does, she knows what she is doing and she is also a woman.’ They write characters for women and treat the male and female character with the same respect and in the series they have been aware of gender equity and the capacity of the person, regardless of where they come from, what gender or what age, “he concluded. Veronica Falcon.

