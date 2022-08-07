Verónica Olmo, family doctor: “We need other tools, and not medication, to solve everyday problems”

Verónica Olmo, specialist in Family and Community Medicine at the Torreblanca Health Center (Seville) and member of the Mental Health Working Group of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (SEMERGEN), treats Public in Sitges, Barcelona, ​​during the XX Congress organized by Lundbeck, which revolved around depression and mental health.

You say that there are people who come directly to you for consultation and ask you to medicate them.

The most recent thing I’ve had was a family situation; a pre-mourning because the patient’s mother was going to die. He told me “I need something to sleep because I’m not well”. well, but is that that is a situation that we have to live and we cannot anesthetize ourselves, because if we don’t end up having a pathological duel. You have to live it and you have to learn to express and manage those emotions. Sometimes they enter you directly requesting medication.

And do you give it to him?

My sensitivity may be a little different, because I am a lot of talk and reflect. And I make them stop: tell me what is happening to you, what are you experiencing, what do you think you can solve on your own.

“Most episodes are mild and don’t really need medication”

In case it is a labor conflict, how do you think this can be handled in another way? Not only looking for solutions, but mental health assets: what sport do you do, what are you eating, what do you drink, how many coffees do you drink… In the end, I always try encourage those non-pharmacological mental health assetsbecause most episodes are mild and don’t really need medication.

And how primary care is similar to what primary care should be

Oh, it’s very different. You ask me to talk to you about the utopia of primary care. We really should be a much more effective prevention system than we are, because prevention is the most important thing to avoid the development of future pathologies in all areas, not only in mental health in general. We lack that prevention.

“With seven minutes per patient you cannot treat many pathologies”

Time is also a very important handicap, because with seven minutes per patient you cannot treat many pathologies. Maybe a cold, yes, but we don’t just see colds. We practically do complex diabetic patients, kidney diseases, hypertension, heart failure… They are relatively serious pathologies that once they are diagnosed, follow-up is ours. There is no time to attend to all these pathologies.

You say that you dedicate yourself to prevention and in reality you do not do it.



And the community we have totally abandoned. That work with association, with organizations… with the social. We are not only a medical area, we are a biopsychosocial area, and we lack the rest of the areas.

What is the most common indicator for that first detection of mental health problems among young people?

At the clinical level, they are usually the parents almost always. They see changes in the boys’ attitude or irritability. “We can’t even talk to him, he is always locked in his room, he has even stopped talking to his friends and they are also lowering his grades”, are usually the most common.

Recently a boy came to me and said directly that he wanted to take his own life. I made a short circuit, but I asked him little by little so that he could define the meaning of the words. What does it mean not to want to live? Knowing that there is outside that prevents you.

And the family network must act as a brake.

It is prevention and containment in many cases. It is good that they are even present in some consultations, because they also provide information that patients do not provide us and that they see from outside and that they can transmit and give us a much more global vision.

Realize that a person who has a depression problem is not always objective when it comes to telling things and focuses much more on the negative aspects than the positive ones. The family gives us a more global vision of everything.

Seven-minute consultations, it seems that you are encouraged to take a pill and stop fighting.

Okay, but is that right now is what is being done in general. I’m sad, how long have you been sad? Oops, three months, well, we’re going to apply a treatment. But we can’t carry out this survey at a family, social and work level, you find yourself with the main problem. There are times when what we need are other tools, and not medication, to solve everyday problems.

In the end, that is the society we have set up. an artificial society. We have a generation with little tolerance for failure but because of the society we have built, because only speed is rewarded. Well, that’s how we have our teenagers, knackered.

But maybe that’s the root, right? It is said that we have a generation that does not tolerate failure, but between crises and pandemics it is possible that they know nothing but failure.

You really have to change your perspective. I don’t like to call them the crystal generation because they are sensitive, but because they have hardly been able to develop other qualities and tools. What do you ask your son if you have set this up like this.