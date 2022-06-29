Verónica, sister of Kate del Castillo, poses for the first time at 52 in a bikini

Veronica del Castillosister of the renowned Mexican actress Kate of the Castlesurprised his social media followers by appearing posing for the first time at 52 in a bikini.

Although on some occasion she was captured by the paparazzi walking on the beach and she herself had shared some photos on her social networks showing off a great body in a swimsuit while on vacation, the journalist and television host caused a stir by debuting as a model in a photo shoot.

It was exactly through her official Instagram account, where Kate del Castillo’s sister shared a series of photographs in which she confessed that this is the first time she dares to do a professional photo shoot posing in a bikini.

In addition, he shared with his followers that he decided to appear in this way at 52 years old after the complicated moments that were experienced by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was time to experience something new.

“At 52 I dared to do my first photo shoot in a bikini. We must dare to do something new after the difficult times we have experienced, “wrote the daughter of the first actor Eric del Castillo.

Along with the publication that received compliments from various celebrities such as Maribel Guardia, the presenter thanked the photographer Francisco Velázquez, who was in charge of capturing the images.

“Thank you for insisting, convincing me and for your talent @delacimmaphoto“He added to the post.

Posing in a black two-piece swimsuit, it was like Verónica del Castillo showed off performing different posesin which she made it clear that both she and her famous sister have a unique beauty.

The above was confirmed by her followers, where the clueless one who confused her with the protagonist of “La Reina del Sur” was not lacking.

“You are beautiful from head to toe and inside even more”, “Nice body my Queen of the South“”, “Pretty good taste photos, elegant, without needing to be vulgar to show how pretty you are”, “Thank you Vero for inspiring us”, “You look so pretty“, “Awesome, beautiful from head to toe“, were just some messages he received.

