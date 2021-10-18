Veronica Vitale: “Artists must be messengers”





Leisure – 18/10/2021

Against bullying and abuses, the singer who has a market between America and Italy publishes “Transparent”.

What does it mean to be transparent, to go through all the shades of the invisible, to feel like a ghost in the midst of people? In a journey into the darkness, into the deepest one, into that darkness that envelops you and suffocates you until sometimes it even takes your life away. A journey from darkness to light, from the ashes to rebirth, from transparency to being to light which, crossing you, becomes a rainbow. The young artist Veronica Vitale, an artist, describes this journey well in her music international, soundtrack composer and executive producer for Entertainment.

“Transparent” by Veronica Vitale: the video clip, directed by Californian director Patrick J. Hamilton and produced by Atlanta Film Company and Red Digital Cinema Studios in 6K quality, is embellished with special special effects that give life to the message of the song.

Veronica Vitale I-VEE, an avant-garde artist and music producer of Italian origin who has conquered the United States in the last ten years, talks about it in “Transparent “ his new song. Produced in the USA by Visionary Vanguard Records and distributed by AMA Amadea Music and The State51 Conspiracy, “Transparent“ it is a song of rebirth and defense against all forms of bullying, abuse of power and self-harm. It is a piece whose sounds are placed within a futurist musical genre, defined by Veronica Vitale “Liquid Music and Fluid Genre” of which the artist is a pioneer and signatory of the Manifesto dell’Arte. Veronica Vitale I-VEE is a pianist, entrepreneur for the US record industry, activist for children’s rights, women’s empowerment and sustainable development, socially committed to the fight against bullying and abuse of power. Involved as the only Italian voice in the fundraising campaign “Song’s for Japan“Promoted by Lady Gaga in support of the victims of the tsunami and the 2011 Fukushima earthquake. Founder of “Artist United – Non-Profit Organization and Free Artistic Platform”To involve artists from every nation in social projects. She was the first independent Italian artist to sign exclusive collaborations in the States with some of the legendary names of the American scene, from Bootsy Collins, James Browm’s historical bassist, to the endorsement of Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson’s father, up to a duet with the multi-platinum artist The Mad Stuntman.

Veronica, what do you tell us in Transparent?

«I tell a story of abuse, bullying, cyberbullying and it’s a hymn of rebirth, it’s a song that tries to be reborn from its ashes like a phoenix. When you listen to this song you listen to it with a certain frequency, a particular vibration tuned to certain Hz, in this case it is 417, and it is a solfeggio that is known to come out of any past trauma. “

Before listening to the song I wanted to read the text, I wanted to read the words used and I had the sensation of reading a dialogue, as if you were talking to someone who is listening to you, maybe you are talking to yourself?

“It is actually so, because I myself was bullied at the age of 11 and growing up, I felt a responsibility, as an artist, to tell those stories that are true stories in order to be a witness to all those people who, like me, they live the same condition. Very often it happens that artists, even famous ones, forget that they are messengers and we must never forget that they are. I dedicated this song to all those people who wanted to make me a ghost in the world. “

In the song you sing “After all I have been all kinds of invisible”, what are all these kinds of invisibility?

“When I talk about transparency and invisibility, I always emphasize their difference. Transparency can be crossed by light, invisibility is something hidden from the human eye and so many times I thought about my story that goes from abroad to Italy when I was bullied as a child, then when I grew up artist exposed to hatred especially on social media. When I embarked on this journey from abroad to Italy, returning to Italy, I was surrounded by many people but I was a ghost in the midst of so many people. 9000 km away from Italy they knew my story then, when I entered Italy, no one knew who I was. In life we ​​go through many degrees of invisibility depending on the story that everyone has. “

A transparency that crossed by the light becomes a rainbow, as seen in the video clip accompanying the song.

“Of course yes, in fact as well as my hair because it tells all these stories a bit, because in my simplicity I tried to collect stories of different people, outsiders, outcasts, disabled people and all those people who are a little bit more marginalized from society, those people who for many do not exist but are there and are right there in front of the eyes and are angels that must be taken care of. We, as artists, have social responsibilities above all and when we sing we must remember that what we say is heard by hundreds of thousands of people. When we go on stage we have to remember where we come from, when I compose I feel a strong bond with my roots, with my land and therefore with the story that made me who I am and it has been a long journey in a very dark tunnel. but focused towards the light. Because in the end, if you think about it, a tunnel is an illusion and the light is the truth “

I found precisely the image of white light that, passing through you, becomes a rainbow rich in meaning, representative of rebirth.

«If we think of white light it is the source of all other colors and to become color it has to tear itself apart and therefore if I have to tear myself apart to be reborn then I will be a rainbow. In the video I have a shirt, which is not purple but lilac and blue because it recalls the bows of awareness. Blue refers to the abuse of minors, while on animals the lilac refers to cancer and domestic abuse. I wanted to create this project with no holds barred. Because when others hurt you they spare no blow and then when you defend yourself and fight for others you have to go on like this without holds barred. They know me as a warrior of light, inspired by Coelho’s book. I believe that a warrior, if made of light, can give a pure image and tenderness is a revolutionary virtue. “

Veronica Vitale is an Italian-American singer-songwriter, composer and pianist born in Pompeii. He debuted as an Executive Producer in 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio for Visionary Vanguard Record and Bootzilla Production. To date, her tenacity and enthusiasm have allowed her to wear the title of Warrior of Light, freely inspired by the homonymous Manual by Paolo Coehlo.

You made an innovative video with Atlanta Film Company and Red Digital Cinema Studios. How did the idea come about?

“I was the only independent artist to have a contract with them and with the Californian director Patrick J. Hamilton who worked with, among others, Eddie Van Halen and Tom Hanks. When I had the vision of this video I was already clear what I wanted to do and that is to become transparent between the frames of the video. When I talked to Patrick I really told him I wanted to become transparent, because I wanted to give that feeling that happens to a person who harms himself. That raw image of disappearing and cutting itself off from the world. I wanted a visual effect that is the smoke of a cold room to give that feeling of cold and frost “

Continuing to talk about the video, the walls of the room talk and you call them friends in the song, but the walls cannot also be understood as the limits that we set ourselves. Maybe they can make you feel protected but it’s as if they limit you in that space, how did you understand them?

«When I composed the song I thought about when they hurt you, when you feel bad about something and the place where everything happens is always a room and room is a very important word. In English, for example, make room (to make space) or the word room from the Latin meaning “possibility” and therefore here is the metaphor of the room. Room as a prison, as a place where the abuse takes place and you don’t see me, room where you live a nightmare. I really love the comparison of the room with the possibility, because it is the choice of how we decide to be reborn, to react. But we must remember that the victim does not necessarily have a happy ending. We have heard many times stories of kids who stay in school and throw themselves out of the window because they are tired, they say enough with the suffering they face every day and these are tunnels of pain that nobody talks about and nobody sees. We go too fast on the motorway and we don’t see those tunnels, but they are important tunnels because they are aimed at the human soul. They are part of us, of the parents, of the teachers, they are part of society and if we do not enter those galleries we miss the best part which is the young people. “

Veronica you are an artist but also a music producer.

«When you see who has a dream it’s like seeing a giant devouring the stars and many young people want to make their dreams come true with music but few ask the question why am I making music? Music is a mission, it is a vocation and if so done then we will have the birth of many legends. In music we have different categories of artists: we have the “wannabe”, that is, those who would like to become, the emerging ones, the famous ones and then the legends. To be a legend and write your name in music you can’t just be a musician or composer, you have to be part of the world and make a difference. Everyone raises the value of equality and we are wrong. We need to raise the value of the difference so that even a disabled person has the possibility of saying “I am special too” because in equality that specialty disappears, it becomes invisible “

How could you define Veronica Vitale’s music?

“I am bringing a change of maneuver and I am presenting something different that is a little more liquid, a little more fluid. There is a soundtrack that was born as a cinematographic one, after all I grew up with the composer Stelvio Cipriani and it is offered to people as pop, but it is not just any pop and a pop that in America they call thorny. The artist must always be hungry and when that hunger disappears you have to leave the microphone because you forget who you are and you no longer belong to your mission and you move away from the public and then you are no longer an artist but you are a product and music is not it can be a product “

Loading... Advertisements

Photoservice by Ligia Cueva Johnson – Interview by Nicola Di Dio

Share this article: